Developers defend petrol station plans following residents’ vow to fight

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Developers have acknowledged the “concerns” of residents who vowed to fight plans for a petrol station in their town’s centre, but insist the scheme could create 20 jobs and bring “tangible benefits” to the community.

Last week the Local Democracy Reporting Service followed the story of a protest against plans for the former Moreia Chapel site on Dale Street, which has become an eyesore.

The Menai Bridge Community Voice Group is strongly objecting to the scheme proposed on the site of the former Welsh Baptist Chapel which was knocked down in 2022.

A full application submitted to the County Council now calls for the demolition of an existing dwelling and redevelopment of the site to facilitate a petrol filling station and convenience store.

Original proposals had been amended to accord with the town’s conservation area with a “heritage-led” solution taking inspiration from details of the former Victorian chapel.

But locals have vowed to fight the proposals, which they say are “inappropriate” for the small, central site and fear it will “negatively affect” residents, businesses and could create traffic issues.

In a statement the group said they were “not against the re-development of this site in principle. We don’t want it to remain an unused eyesore forever, but surely whatever is built there should be an asset to Menai Bridge and it’s community.”

Organiser of the group said if it went it would be a “travesity for Menai Bridge,” and urged people to share their views in the council’s consultation process.

The planning consultants for the applicants had said the site was “crying out for a viable and appropriate use” and believe their “high-quality development” could deliver “tangible benefits” for the community.

In a response JMS Planning and Development acting on behalf of its clients, Lewis Forecourts Ltd contacted the LDRS givings its side of the story.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise that there are concerns within the local community regarding the proposed redevelopment of the former Moreia Chapel site, and fully respects the right of residents and local groups to express their views as part of the planning process.

“The application has been subject to a significant period of design development and discussion, ensuring that the proposal responds appropriately to the character of the site and surrounding area to deliver a high-quality development providing clear benefits for Menai Bridge.

“In relation to concerns regarding increased traffic, a detailed Transport Assessment has been undertaken by specialist transport consultants SCP Transport. This has included an assessment of the nearby roads and junctions within the defined study area.

“The assessment concludes that the proposed development is not anticipated to have a material impact at any of the junctions within the study area and concludes that the proposal is acceptable in transport terms.

“The transport implications of the development have therefore been carefully assessed by an appropriately qualified specialist.

“The potential impact on neighbouring residents has also been an important consideration throughout the design process. The scheme has been designed to ensure that the potential effects of lighting and noise on surrounding properties are appropriately controlled and minimised.

“The site’s location within Menai Bridge Conservation Area has likewise been given significant consideration.

“Specialist conservation consultants, Adfer Conservation, have been heavily involved throughout the design process to ensure that the proposed development is sympathetic to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and responds positively to its surroundings.

“The development would deliver tangible benefits for the local community, creating approximately 20 new employment opportunities, while providing an additional filling station and ancillary convenience store serving residents of Menai Bridge and visitors to the town.

“The development will provide greater choice and convenience for those who wish to use the facilities, while naturally leaving the decision of whether to use them entirely to the individual.

“We recognise that there is local objection to the proposal, and we respect those views. However, there is also local support for the development, and it is important that the application is considered on the basis of the detailed technical evidence submitted.

“This is not a proposal that has been brought forward without careful consideration.

“The scheme has been subject to a lengthy period of design development, technical assessment and specialist input, with particular attention given to transport, residential amenity, noise, lighting and the site’s relationship with the Conservation Area.

“This work has been undertaken to ensure that a high-quality and appropriate scheme is delivered for the site and for Menai Bridge.”

They added: “JMS Planning and Development and Lewis Forecourts Ltd remain committed to the application as the development represents an opportunity to bring a previously developed site back into beneficial use, provide approximately 20 new employment opportunities, and deliver additional facilities and choice for the community of Menai Bridge.”

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