Developers in talks over key site in regeneration plans

Richard Youle, Local Democracy reporter

Developers are in talks over the future of a prominent empty building at the heart of long-running regeneration plans.

Carmarthenshire County Council hopes to finalise arrangements later this year for the former housing block at Clos Sant Paul in Llanelli’s Tyisha ward.

The building is adjacent to Station Road – the main route between the town centre and rail station – and is part of wider regeneration plans for Tyisha including more homes and a more attractive environment.

Asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) what was happening with the block the council, which owns it, said: “The council is currently in discussions with developers regarding the site and hopes to finalise arrangements later this year.”

Natalie Evans, the owner of health supplements shop and cafe Cy Gwyllt Supplements Beastro, Station Road, said people wanted to see the regeneration project become reality.

“Station Road is a busy road – it would be flourishing if we had more homes, more customers buying food,” she said.

Land across Station Road from Clos Sant Paul used to have four blocks of council flats and maisonettes which were demolished four years ago.

The council’s Plaid-Independent administration hopes to have a preferred Tyisha regeneration partner onboard before too long.

Speaking at a council committee meeting last month Tyisha councillor Terry Davies said a huge amount of work had been done behind the scenes. “I’ve worked with this team from the very beginning and I have seen firsthand the challenges they have faced – poverty, anti-social behaviour, transient tenants, environmental decline, and a community that has become deeply fragile,” he said.

Referring to the former housing block in Clos Sant Paul Cllr Davies told the LDRS he was involved in shaping the future of the site along with several other groups.

“It’s an important location for us residents and I can assure all is going well,” he said. “It has been a long and difficult challenge and the team has worked hard on the plan and I am looking forward to being sharing exciting updates with residents later in the year.”

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