Developers launch consultation on 250-home housing scheme

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A public consultation to build a new 250 home estate in south Wales has been launched ahead of an outline application being submitted to the council.

The proposal put forward by the Codi Group could eventually see up to 250 residential dwellings built at Leiros Parc, Bryncoch, Neath, if taken forward.

The housing scheme will also include a mixed use community hub along with access arrangements, public open space, and associated landscaping and infrastructure works.

One third of these new homes on the proposed estate are expected to be set aside as affordable tenure.

The 11.79-hectare site is located north of Neath town centre and approximately 300m to the east of the A474 adjacent to the residential area of Caewern.

It is allocated for housing within the council’s adopted local development plan and is currently made up of several enclosed greenfield parcels with “existing woodland and hedgerows defining the separate fields”.

The land also includes a former farmyard which is partially used as allotments, agricultural fields, hedgerow, and areas of semi-improved grassland.

The plans for the new housing read: “The development of circa 250 homes will comprise a mix of two-storey dwellings and apartments.

“One third of the homes are to be affordable in tenure however the precise housing mix and tenure will be confirmed at reserved matters stage.

“In addition to this a mixed use community hub/building will be delivered to support local services and community activity.”

It added after site investigations, which have taken place since 2017, remedial measures will be required with regards to site soils which have been found to contain “elevated levels of arsenic”.

These measures would include capping the land with the proposed buildings and hard-standing and in garden and landscaped areas 600mm of suitable clean imported subsoil/topsoil material.

A pre-application consultation will now be carried out by Asbri Planning. Anyone who wishes to make representations about the scheme must do so by February 16, 2026.