Developers look to delay works on new link road

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to delay the creation of a new link road for a major housing estate have been submitted by developers.

The proposals relate to the Parc Tondu housing development which was approved by Bridgend Council in September 2020, for a total of 405 homes at a site located off Maesteg Road, Tondu.

The original planning application came with a condition that only of 136 of the homes could be built before developers would re-direct Maesteg Road near Parc Tondu with a mini-bypass.

This would aim to make sure the local highway network close to the Pentre Felin retail park could accommodate any additional traffic generated by the project.

A statement by The Tondu and Aberkenfig Community Association said it would also “take some pressure off the (notorious) Tondu railway bridge junction.”

However, a recent application handed in by Llanmoor Homes in April 2025 has asked that these conditions be changed so they can start the new link road when a total of 235 homes have been created.

They say they made this request after an assessment showed the existing highway network could accommodate traffic up to the 235th occupation- expected by the summer of 2027.

They added that evidence collected in a 2025 traffic survey showed that traffic growth in the area between 2014 and present day had been “negligible”.

The application read: “This proposed change reflects an updated highway assessment which is supported by updated technical data confirming that the local highway network can accommodate the proposed increased number of unit occupations in advance of the road’s completion without resulting in

unacceptable impacts on highway safety or traffic capacity.”

Local councillor Tim Thomas of St Bride’s Minor and Ynysawdre said he feared the move could set a precedent to delay building infrastructure at other developments in the borough.

He said: “This is further evidence, if any more was needed, that the planning system is not a level playing field between big developers and communities.

“The proposal that traffic levels are largely the same as when the development started is quite frankly preposterous.

“Traffic volumes will increase due to the expansion of the WEPA site and the proposed new nuclear energy developments in Llangynwyd.

“I just hope members of the Development Control Committee show some courage and vote against this proposal regardless of what officers recommend.

“Otherwise it will set a precedent, and major developers will delay the building of infrastructure for other development across the County Borough.”

The application will now go before the council’s planning authority for a decision in the coming months.

