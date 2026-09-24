Developing Welsh language education a ‘priority’, says education minister

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Senedd members heard calls for a fourth Welsh-medium school in Cardiff during questions to the education minister.

Education minister, Anna Brychan, fielded questions on the possibility of a fourth Welsh school in Cardiff, the importance of bilingual education, and access to Welsh language support for children with additional learning needs on Wednesday September 23.

Leader of the Welsh Greens, Anthony Slaughter told members of a child in Butetown who has to leave the house everyday by 7:30am to make it to North Cardiff where her school is located in time for registration.

He said: “Travelling through an already broken transport system from one side of the city to another is not sustainable.

“It is expensive and difficult for parents, and stressful for vulnerable 11-year-olds starting high school.”

Plaid Cymru’s Kiera Marshall and Labour’s Huw Thomas echoed Mr Slaughter’s concerns, with Ms Marshall noting that their constituency of Caerdydd Penarth is served by just one Welsh-medium secondary school.

Ms Brychan emphasised her government’s commitment to developing Welsh language schools not just in Cardiff but across Wales.

She shared that they will begin consulting this autumn term on the “broader strategy around Welsh and the implementation of the Welsh language and education act”.

“Very keen”

Welsh-language education’s role in encouraging bilingualism was also raised, with Reform’s Joe Martin highlighting the benefits of bilingual education.

He noted that bilingualism leads to better executive function, better memory, problem solving, and has been suggested to delay dementia onset by an average of around five years.

Mr Martin called on the education minister to share if the Welsh Government will be learning from the examples of Catalonia and the Basque Region with regard to “successfully promoting bilingualism”.

The education minister noted that she is “very keen” to learn from examples of “successful bilingual countries”, adding: “In most places in the world, bilingualism is an accepted part of life—it’s just the way things are.

“Learning from those countries, learning from those jurisdictions, has always, I think, been important to this Government and the previous one.

“Certainly, I can commit to continuing that interest in the way things are done elsewhere and to learn appropriately from that.”

“Accessible, inclusive and effective”

Ms Brychan also faced calls for her government to ensure that children with additional learning needs have access to Welsh language education.

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS, Lis McLean, shared that her grandson, who has autism, attends a Welsh-language school and noted the “excellent” support he receives.

However, Ms McLean told members that unfortunately not all families are so lucky.

She said: “Having additional learning needs shouldn’t mean that learners have to give up their right to Welsh-medium education.

“Every child and young person, whatever their needs, should be able to access the support and provision that they need through the medium of Welsh.”

The Plaid Cymru MS called on the education minister to share the Welsh Government’s plans to ensure ALN provision is just as “accessible, inclusive and effective” in Welsh as it is in English.

Ms Brychan responded: “I want to assure you that we do realise that this is a particular problem and that supporting families who would like to have Welsh-medium education for their children and get that support that they need is certainly something that we would judge our success on over the period of this Government.”

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