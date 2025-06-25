Development opportunity could mark new chapter for Cwmcarn Forest Drive

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) are inviting interested parties to submit proposals to enhance the recreational offer at Cwmcarn Forest Drive and visitor centre.

Situated in the heart of the south Wales valleys, Cwmcarn is a popular visitor attraction that boasts a breathtaking scenic drive as well as a visitor centre, coffee shop, camping facilities, play areas and lodges.

Following a collaboration announced in July last year, NRW and CCBC are now progressing with plans to jointly offer the site to a commercial developer, to operate, as well as fund, design and construct additional recreational facilities at the site, building on the current offer.

Funding

Global real estate advisor Avison Young has been appointed as the agent to market the opportunity.

The collaboration will seek to build on the proposals that were submitted by CCBC in 2022, as part of their application for the UK Governments ‘Levelling Up’ fund.

Cwmcarn, a mixture of ancient and broadleaf woodland, sits naturally within the Nantcarn Valley.

NRW says it offers a setting where any carefully planned construction could be sensitively integrated with minimal disruption to the surrounding village and landscape.

Interested parties are invited to submit proposals for consideration through the Sell2Wales portal by 12pm on the 29 August 2025 Sell2Wales: Welcome to Sell2Wales – Sell2Wales

Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate how their proposals will deliver long-term benefits for the community and environment, in line with the goals of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.

Community

Steve Morgan, Head of South East Wales Operations for Natural Resources Wales said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for us to collaborate with CCBC and the private sector, to help build on and enhance the existing recreational features and shape the next chapter of Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

“We know how important and well-loved Cwmcarn is to visitors and the local community, who have been fundamental in helping to shape the drive into what we see today.

“We want that to continue as we work together to shape the offer of the drive for the years to come.

“We look forward to working with prospective partners and hearing their ideas for how they can help take the Drive forwards and would encourage any interested parties to get in touch.”

Transformation

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “This site offers a unique and exciting opportunity to create a landmark visitor destination for south Wales that will also attract people from across the UK. With tourism in the region already generating over £134 million annually, this site is perfectly positioned for growth.

“We want to continue to transform Cwmcarn into a premier recreational hub, enhancing its appeal while driving further economic benefits for the area. We very much look forward to working with partners to build a destination that offers a first-class visitor experience and boosts regional and national tourism.”

Leo Llewellyn, Associate – Leisure at Avison Young, added: “This is an unrivalled opportunity to establish Cwmcarn Forest Drive as a prime leisure destination in south Wales.

“The milestone of inviting interested parties to submit proposals is one that we have worked extensively towards, aligning the vision of Caerphilly County Borough Council and Natural Resources Wales with the ambitions of the private sector.

“We’re looking for a partner to help elevate this historic community asset, shaping its future as a commercially successful destination for recreation and tourism.”

More information can be found on the Sell2Wales website: Sell2Wales: Welcome to Sell2Wales – Sell2Wales

For more information about Cwmcarn Forest drive visit here.

