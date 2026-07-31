Diane Abbott readmitted to Labour Party after ‘formal warning’

Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Correspondent

Diane Abbott has been readmitted to the Labour Party following an internal investigation, the veteran MP has said.

Ms Abbott was suspended from the party in July last year after repeating comments about racism for which she had previously apologised.

Fellow Labour MP Joani Reid was also readmitted to the party on Thursday evening.

She had “voluntarily” suspended herself in March this year following the arrest of her husband on suspicion of spying for China.

In a statement on social media Ms Abbott said she had been “issued with a formal warning” over a separate tweet in which she referred to the Israel Defence Force as the “Jewish Defence Force”.

Apologising for the tweet, she said she had “used wording that conflates the actions of the state of Israel with the Jewish community” and was “deeply sorry for any hurt caused by that conflation”.

She added: “I have been and remain a lifelong anti-racist and remain deeply committed to opposing racism in all its forms.”

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh told BBC Breakfast on Friday: “She’s Labour to her bones, and I welcome the decision by the independent process to re-admit her, and I really really welcome her apology.”

The year-long suspension was the second time Ms Abbott had had her Labour membership suspended.

She had previously been investigated by the party over a letter to the Observer in 2023 in which she suggested that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism.

The long-serving MP was subsequently readmitted to the party in time to contest her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat at the 2024 general election.

In an interview with the BBC’s Newsnight, Phil Rosenberg, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said he was “very sad and very concerned” by Ms Abbott’s reinstatement.

He said: “I’m sad because in many ways, Diane Abbott is an icon… the longest-serving female MP, the first black female MP.

“And so you’d hope that we would find common cause in fighting racism in all its different guises. But over and over again, she’s making these statements that are offensive to the Jewish community at a time when there is heightened anti-Semitism, deadly anti-Semitism as we saw at Heaton Park.

“Unfortunately Diane Abbott, over and over again, makes these comments and then doubles down on them. And just once again, she’s apologised for the thing.

“I’m just really sad and I’m concerned because, as you were implying, we’ve seen this movie before and it doesn’t end well for the Jewish community and it does end well for Labour.”

In her own statement, East Kilbride and Strathaven MP Ms Reid said she was “excited to play a full part in supporting our new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, his Government, and in renewing Scottish Labour”.

She added: “I have never been part of a police investigation, as a suspect or as a witness, and I am pleased that this has now been recognised.

“The support I have received from colleagues across the political spectrum, my constituents and my local Labour Party has been steadfast.

“I am also deeply grateful to everyone who has stood by me when it was politically easier to distance themselves. You know who you are – thank you.”

Her voluntary suspension earlier this year came after her husband, David Taylor, was arrested along with two other men and accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The three men have since been released on police bail, which in May was extended until August.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Ms Reid.

It is understood that both readmissions followed formal Labour Party processes and were not linked to Mr Burnham becoming party leader.

Both Ms Abbott and Ms Reid have also had the Labour whip restored after a period sitting as Independents.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.