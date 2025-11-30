Diesel buses get new life as electric vehicles in TfW trial

Transport for Wales and Edwards Coaches have turned diesel buses into fully electric vehicles as part of a bus-repowering trial.

The project, which ‘repowers’ buses by removing their diesel engine and fuel system and replacing them with an electric drivetrain and battery system, aims to build a more sustainable, reliable, efficient and greener public transport network across Wales.

By choosing to repower rather than replace, TfW says it is extending the lifespan of buses and reducing waste, making the programme both environmentally and economically responsible.

The trials have initially been conducted without passengers on board, evaluating performance, reliability, and efficiency.

Now there are plans for the vehicles to enter service for trials with passengers onboard under real world operating conditions.

Connor Young, Project Manager for Bus Decarbonisation at Transport for Wales, said: “It’s been great to see the repowered buses out and about during the trial.

“It has been an incredibly important project to help us reach the 2035 goal set by Welsh Government for the bus fleet to be zero emission.”

Simon Ingham from Edwards Coaches added: “We’re proud to partner with TfW to refurbish and test repowered electric buses – the first of their kind in Wales.

“The results are encouraging, and we’re committed to supporting practical, scalable solutions that cut emissions while maintaining reliable services . It’s been really exciting for the team to be involved as we celebrate 100 years of business.”