Digital car park payments creating a ‘nightmare before Christmas’ for older people

Digital-only and app-based car park payment systems are leaving many older people across Wales anxious about travelling into their communities this Christmas, the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales has warned.

Concerns about being unable to pay for parking — and the risk of hefty fines — are discouraging some older people from attending festive events, shopping trips and social activities, according to a new report from the Commissioner.

Space for Everyone? Older people’s perspectives on access to car parking in Wales draws on testimony from older people across Wales and data supplied by every local authority.

The findings show that, although most council-run car parks still offer a mix of payment options, including cash, many older people believe they can no longer pay without using a smartphone, app or online system.

This perception alone, the report says, is already having a significant impact on older people’s wellbeing, independence and ability to participate in community life.

The Commissioner said there has been little meaningful engagement with older people around decisions to remove or reduce cash payment options, despite the disproportionate impact such changes have on older age groups.

Alongside the perception issue, the report highlights a series of practical barriers. These include complicated apps that are difficult for some older users to navigate, concerns about scams and data security, and poor mobile signal in rural or patchy-coverage areas, which can make app or telephone payments impossible.

In some cases, older people reported abandoning trips, relying on others to pay for them, or simply giving up on activities they previously enjoyed.

Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Rhian Bowen-Davies, said: “As we rush around in the build up to Christmas – attending festive get-togethers or doing some last-minute shopping – many of us will not think twice about using an app or other digital systems to pay to park the car.

“But for many older people, particularly those without a smartphone or people with limited digital skills, the increased use of and promotion of these kinds of systems is creating feelings of frustration and exclusion.

“While the data I requested from local authorities highlights that most of the car parks they run offer a range of payment options, the perception amongst many older people that this is no longer the case seems to be acting as a powerful barrier that is affecting older people’s independence, well-being and opportunities to participate.”

Internet access

She added that around a third of people aged over 75 do not have internet access, and a third of over-65s do not use a smartphone, underscoring the need for “inclusive solutions that ensure older people are not left behind in an increasingly digital world.”

The Commissioner is calling on councils to maintain a range of payment options, improve communication about non-digital alternatives, and ensure older people are properly consulted before any changes to parking systems are made.

“Ensuring everyone can access services such as car parking is important to enable older people to continue to play a full part in community life and do the things that matter to them,” she said. “This is central to creating age-friendly communities.”