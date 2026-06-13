Digital health risks leaving some communities behind, report warns

A new report from Public Health Wales and the World Health Organization’s European office has warned that some communities could miss out on the benefits of digital healthcare unless inequalities are addressed from the outset.

The review found that while digital technology has the potential to improve healthcare and health outcomes, differences in internet access, digital infrastructure and levels of digital confidence risk creating unequal access to new services.

Researchers analysed 154 studies published between 2015 and 2024 and concluded that fairness and accessibility need to be built into digital health projects from the beginning rather than added later.

The report found that many existing rules and regulations focus on issues such as privacy, safety and accountability, but often fail to involve vulnerable or disadvantaged groups in the development of digital health services.

It also found that while efforts are often made to address inequalities linked to gender and ethnicity, less attention is paid to factors such as income, disability, language barriers and where people live.

Public Health Wales said the findings highlight the risk that digital health innovations could widen existing health inequalities if they are not designed with all communities in mind.

Alisha Davies, Deputy Director for Research, Data and Digital at Public Health Wales, said digital technology could play an important role in improving health and care services.

“Digital health has the potential to transform health and care systems and improve population outcomes, but only if equity is embedded at every stage,” she said.

“Our review shows that while equity is increasingly recognised, it is not yet consistently reflected in the rules, delivery models and evaluation processes that shape digital health innovation.”

Social factors

She added that technology does not operate in isolation and must be developed with an understanding of the wider social factors that influence health.

The report calls for an “equity by design” approach, meaning digital services should be developed from the outset to reduce inequalities rather than risk reinforcing them.

Researchers said this would help ensure that innovations such as online healthcare services, digital health monitoring and other emerging technologies are accessible and beneficial to all sections of society.