Digital proof of age introduced for alcohol sales across Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

People across Wales will be able to use their phones to prove they are old enough to buy alcohol under new rules allowing pubs, bars, restaurants and other licensed venues to accept digital proof of age from today.

The new rules coming into force across Wales and England from Tuesday 15 September are intended to provide customers a convenient alternative to carrying physical ID that helps to protect privacy and personal safety.

For businesses, digital proof of age offers a way to verify a customer’s age with greater confidence as certified digital services check that the ID is genuine and belongs to the person presenting it.

The change follows a 2024 Government consultation, in which 72% of respondents supported the use of digital identities for age verification when buying alcohol.

Customers could show a QR code for staff to scan or tap their phone against a compatible reader, with staff then receiving confirmation that they have passed the age check.

Digital identity services are already being used in the UK to help people verify who they are securely online and access services.

These new rules build on existing certified technology, allowing digital proof of age to be used for alcohol sales from certified third-party providers.

Although new rules allow licensed businesses to adopt certified digital proof of age services, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has said it may take time for businesses to adopt digital proof of age, with licensed premises not required to accept it and physical ID remaining valid.

Digital Government Minister Stephanie Peacock said: “From pubs and restaurants to music venues and festivals, licensed businesses carry out millions of age checks every year.

“It will remain an individual or business’ choice whether to use or adopt it, and physical ID will remain a valid way for customers to prove their age.

“This groundbreaking change in the law will mean you do not need to carry a physical ID, nor hand over sensitive personal information such as your name or address just to prove your age – allowing everyone to feel safer on a night out”.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, added: “Introducing digital proof of age is a positive step for hospitality, providing greater flexibility and convenience for customers and businesses.

“The roll-out of the voluntary digital proof of age will provide an easier experience for customers, allowing them to verify their age securely from their phones.

“We look forward to working with the Government to ensure the roll-out of the scheme, with multiple supplier options available, is cost-efficient and not burdensome for the hospitality sector.”

Julian David OBE, CEO of techUK said: “We welcome the coming into force of digital identity as a trusted way to prove your age when buying alcohol. This is a practical, everyday example of the value that robust digital identity services can bring to consumers, cutting friction and making lives easier, while maintaining high standards of security and privacy.

“This is now possible thanks to the UK’s thriving digital verification sector, worth over £2 billion a year, and the UK’s DVS Trust Framework, which techUK worked closely with government to help develop.”

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