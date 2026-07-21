Dilapidated Victorian building could get new lease of life
Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporting Service
A dilapidated Victorian building in a popular seaside town could be transformed into a daycare centre under new plans.
Salutem Shared Services has lodged an application with Vale of Glamorgan Council to turn Broad Island House into a daycare facility.
The property covers 21-26 Broad Street in Barry and is described as “currently vacant and in a very poor state of repair” in planning documents.
The applicant wishes to relocate the current Day Opportunities Centre at Hayes Road in Sully to the new location, which they say would have the benefit of being “more accessible to visitors”, “closer to leisure centre, clubs, and health hubs”, and “more visible in the community”.
A statement from the applicant reads: “We intend to provide educational/recreational activities at the service and in the community for adults with disabilities which promote and maintain wellbeing.
“The move from our current location to a community location would support work experience opportunities and access to a wider range of activities which are currently unavailable.”
The proposed hours are between 8am and 4pm for staff, and from 9am to 3pm for customers on weekdays, alongside a social group that will meet from 10am to 12pm on every second Saturday of the month.
Planning documents read: “The facility will provide a mix of supervised recreational, educational, and therapeutic activities during the day.”
According to the company’s website, it provides care for children and young people with “social, emotional and mental health needs” and learning disabilities, as well as adults with a “wide range of social care needs” such as “autism, learning disabilities, mental health issues, and complex needs.”
Due to the property’s current state, the applicant has “committed to carrying out a site clearance and internal refurbishment of these dilapidated buildings, securing and updating the premises whilst bringing them back into positive use that would once again be an asset to the community”.
Some existing activities that will be transferred to the new facility include sensory art, sewing, film club, housekeeping skills, library sessions, bingo, and karaoke.
Sports clubs
Proposed activities for the new facility include sports clubs, gym access, IT skills training, and exploring “volunteering/ employment” opportunities.
New signage is also proposed for the building that will be “in keeping with the existing character of the area and appropriately scaled”.
Broad Island House was originally built in the late 19th century, but an “extensive” Art Deco rebuild was completed in 1924 after a severe fire destroyed the previous Co-operative Wholesale Society premises in 1923.
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Should be heritage grants available to support this sort of refurbishment.
Ladbrokes; here to take your last penny…