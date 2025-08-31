Diner seeks permission to serve alcohol until 5am

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to allow a service hatch at a west Wales diner to serve alcohol as late as 5am on weekends, which has raised concerns it will lead to an increase in drunken behaviour, is to be heard by councillors.

The September meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee will consider an application for a variation of previous conditions at Parkside Diner, Commons Road, Pembroke.

A previously granted license allows the sale of alcohol from 10am-11pm, with an 11.30pm closure.

Refreshments

The application seeks to amend this to include a serving hatch for late night refreshments and sale of alcohol (on and off sales) between midnight and 5am Friday and Saturday, along with sales of alcohol to midnight each other day, and opening hours of 6am-12.30am.

Four objections, along with six letters of support have been received; those objecting include the council’s pollution officer on the grounds of public nuisance, the police’s licensing raising the potential of a “migration of patrons” late at night from the town’s Main Street nightclub, and local county councillor for Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South Cllr Jonathan Grimes.

Cllr Grimes, who raised concerns about the original application, said the call for hours as late as 5am “is totally unsuitable and would lead to a rise in antisocial behaviour”.

“As a joint elected member for the ward, I have again been contacted by residents with concerns over this licensing application variation made by Parkside Diner – especially those living in close proximity to the premises.

“As well as this, I myself have serious concerns over the application variation. In my role as county councillor, I am frequently approached by residents of the ward with concerns over anti-social behaviour in the area around The Commons in Pembroke as well as the Main Street itself. This is often linked to the drunken behaviour as well as the misuse of drugs.

“I therefore believe that a business selling alcohol late at night in this particular area would only be detrimental to the peaceful existence of the adjacent residential properties and the wider community. It would encourage people to dwell in the immediate vicinity of the premises and possibly encourage drunken behaviour.”

Trial period

Supporters of the proposals raised comments including: “The Parkside Diner has been open now for over a year and has had no anti-social behaviour issues and no police visits. I live very close and don’t see there being a problem with them serving alcohol later than they already do.”

Another said: “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, like this business in the area and it should be given a chance to operate for the later hours, even if it is for a trial period. If properly managed and it doesn’t cause any visiting anti-social behaviour, then it could be a benefit for the area.”

Another said: “I appreciate that concerns may be raised around antisocial behaviour, but in my view, allowing a responsible, well-managed business to operate within a clear licensing framework is preferable to unregulated or informal alternatives.”

The decision on the application, and any conditions if backed, will be made at the September meeting.

