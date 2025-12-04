Direct Cardiff–Paris flights announced for Six Nations and Valentine’s trips

Cardiff Airport and Air France have announced a series of special direct flights between Cardiff (CWL) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) for February 2026.

Timed for two key moments in the calendar, the Wales vs France Six Nations Rugby clash on Saturday 15 February and the Valentine’s Day weekend, the flights aim to offer a simple way to travel between the Welsh and French capitals.

For travelling French supporters, the flights provide a convenient way to arrive in Wales for match day at the Principality Stadium. Cardiff will be filled with passion as fans from both nations come together for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament.

For Welsh travellers taking flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, the city is set to become a seamless Valentine’s trip thanks to the special flights.

The flights also open up opportunities for short breaks and onward travel through Air France’s extensive global network.

Cardiff Airport CEO Jon Bridge said: “We’re thrilled to offer direct flights to such a vibrant and exciting city for Valentine’s weekend. Cardiff Airport is expanding its reach and giving customers fantastic travel options. We’ve listened to passenger demand and are delighted to make this opportunity possible. There is more to come from Cardiff.”

Tickets are available now via Air France’s site and through travel agents.

Special Flight Schedule

Paris (CDG) to Cardiff (CWL):

-13 February 2026: Flight AF4148 departs from CDG at 17:00 (arrives 17:30)

-14 February 2026: Flight AF4148 departs from CDG at 14:00 (arrives 14:30)

-15 February 2026: Flight AF4148 departs from CDG at 08:00 (arrives 08:30)

-15 February 2026: Flight AF4150 departs from CDG at 19:40 (arrives 20:10)

-16 February 2026: Flight AF4148 departs from CDG at 08:00 (arrives 08:30)

-16 February 2026: Flight AF4150 departs from CDG at 16:30 (arrives 17:00)

Cardiff (CWL) to Paris (CDG):

-13 February 2026: Flight AF4149 departs from CWL at 18:20 (arrives 20:50)

-14 February 2026: Flight AF4149 departs from CWL at 15:20 (arrives 17:50)

-15 February 2026: Flight AF4149 departs from CWL at 09:20 (arrives 11:50)

-15 February 2026: Flight AF4151 departs from CWL at 21:00 (arrives 23:30)

-16 February 2026: Flight AF4149 departs from CWL at 09:20 (arrives 11:50)

-16 February 2026: Flight AF4151 departs from CWL at 17:50 (arrives 20:20)