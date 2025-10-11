Direct rail link from north Wales to Liverpool to launch in 2026

Improved rail services between north Wales and Merseyside are being hailed as a major step forward in strengthening the regions’ economic and cultural ties.

A new direct train service from Llandudno to Liverpool will launch in May 2026, while infrastructure improvements at Padeswood will increase both freight and passenger capacity on the Wrexham–Liverpool route.

The plans form part of an ambitious programme, dubbed Network North Wales , which aims to deliver an integrated, high-frequency public transport system, centred on a North Wales Metro and linking with Merseyside, Cheshire and beyond.

First Minister Eluned Morgan and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram met at Llandudno Junction station alongside Vernon Everitt, Chair of Transport for Wales, to discuss the developments on Friday.

Exciting

The First Minister said: “There are exciting developments ahead on rail in north Wales. With our £800m investment in new trains, the vast majority of TfW services in the region are already being run with brand-new rolling stock. Improved links to Merseyside are on the horizon, with a direct train service between Llandudno and Liverpool passing through here at Llandudno Junction.

“There is a long shared history between north Wales and Liverpool, and these links can be further cemented with improved transport connections, which will be a real boost for the economy.”

Mr Rotheram highlighted the importance of better transport to driving growth: “The Liverpool City Region and north Wales share deep historic, economic and cultural ties – and improved transport links will only strengthen that partnership in the future.

“Creating better connections across the North West and into north Wales is central to our vision for a more productive economy. Through the Northern Arc, underpinned by the Liverpool–Manchester railway, we could unlock up to £90 billion in economic growth and support the development of around half a million new homes.

“These new connections will bring people closer to opportunities – whether that’s a new job, visiting family, or travelling to our football stadiums, the Eisteddfod, or a night out in town.”

Bus services

Transport for Wales Chair Vernon Everitt said investment in rail was only the beginning: “At TfW, we’re investing £800m in new trains, and over the coming years we’ll improve local and regional bus services through franchising.

“We’re working quickly with partners to deliver Network North Wales, with better cross-border connectivity and simpler pay-as-you-go travel. This exciting work will boost economic growth and connect more people and communities to jobs, homes and wider opportunity.”