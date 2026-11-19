Nation.Cymru staff

Direct trains between west Wales and Bristol will begin running on December 13, Transport for Wales has confirmed.

The services will allow passengers from communities including Carmarthen, Swansea, Neath, Port Talbot and Bridgend to reach Bristol without changing at Cardiff Central.

Trains will run broadly every two hours from Monday to Saturday, with services starting at Milford Haven and Fishguard.

TfW will operate nine services in each direction on weekdays and Saturdays, including eight linking west Wales with Bristol and one running between Cardiff and Bristol. Five services will operate from west Wales on Sundays.

The announcement confirms the launch date following the Office of Rail and Road’s approval of access rights earlier this month. At that stage, TfW said the final timetable remained subject to the completion of crew training.

Mark Hooper, the Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Transport, said: “This new direct service is a big step forward for rail in Wales. People in communities west of Cardiff will have a simpler way to reach Bristol, and visitors will find it easier to explore the west of Wales by train, which is good news for our tourism businesses and local economies.

“By making public transport a more attractive choice, the service will also help ease pressure on the M4 corridor.”

The route will use TfW’s Class 197 trains, built in Wales, continuing through Cardiff and Newport to Bristol.

Between Cardiff and Bristol, trains will also call at Severn Tunnel Junction and Filton Abbey Wood.

TfW said the timetable had been developed to complement existing Great Western Railway services, with its trains running between GWR departures where possible to provide additional choice and capacity.

Colin Lea, TfW’s Planning and Performance Director, said: “This is an important milestone in delivering a long-standing ambition for better rail connections between West Wales and Bristol.

“Customers will be able to travel directly from communities west of Cardiff to Bristol without needing to change trains at Cardiff Central. This will make journeys simpler, provide more choice and open new opportunities for travel for work, education and leisure.”

He said the service had required extensive planning and collaboration with Network Rail and other industry partners.

Direct west Wales–Bristol services have been a Welsh Government and TfW ambition since rail franchising powers were devolved in 2017.

Sunday services

The latest announcement also confirms Sunday services from west Wales. Earlier proposals had envisaged Sunday trains initially running only between Cardiff and Bristol because of timetabling constraints.

The approved access rights cover the period from December 2026 to December 2027. TfW said it would continue working with Network Rail and industry partners on future timetable requirements.