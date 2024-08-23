Director of waste removal companies prosecuted for waste offences

A man has been convicted for waste offences after pleading guilty to illegally depositing waste at three separate sites across Wales, following an investigation by Natural Resources Wales.

Stephen Williams, from Bridgend was the sole company director for two waste removal companies, Wenvoe Environmental Limited and Servmax Limited.

He first pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste through the companies without an environmental permit at sites in Caerphilly, Cowbridge and Dolgellau between October 2018 -October 2019 at Cardiff Crown Court in February last year.

“Blending” waste

Charges against Mr Williams and Wenvoe Environmental Limited, related to offences involving operating a waste site without an environmental permit, blending or mixing of waste before disposal, and depositing 1843.32 tonnes of mixed and contaminated bales of textile waste, at Pen Yr Heol Las Farm, Caerphilly.

Officers from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) first visited the site in July 2019, and found a significant amount of baled waste textiles in the main yard of the farm, along with several curtain sided vehicles of similar material waiting to be unloaded.

Officers found the textile bales were contaminated with general waste and could not be used for the equine purposes Mr Williams claimed it was for (for example horse bedding).

Officers immediately instructed Mr Williams not to deposit any further material. However, during subsequent follow up visits, officers found more waste had been left on the site, which was deemed by the Fire and Rescue Service, to be a high fire risk.

Charges

Mr Williams was served with a legal notice requiring him to remove all of the waste to a legal site by 30 August 2019, which he failed to comply with. He also failed to comply with a request from NRW to supply information under Section 71 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Further charges against Mr Williams and Wenvoe Environmental Limited, were for offences involving the receipt and storage of 260 tonnes of contaminated textile waste at a unit on Crossways Industrial Estate in Cowbridge, where he pleaded guilty to not taking the appropriate measures applicable as a waste broker as were reasonable to prevent the contravention of another person depositing controlled waste.

On the 1 of May 2019, the landowners found the unit to be full of bales of textile waste that had been deposited there illegally by Mr Williams and reported it to NRW.

A legal notice was served for the site, as well as on Mr Williams and Wenvoe Environmental Limited, instructing the removal of the waste to an authorised waste facility. Mr Williams failed to comply with the notice, leaving the freehold owners having to remove the waste themselves at a personal cost of £48,790.

Final charges against Mr Williams and his second company, Servmax Limited, related to offences for the depositing of waste at Hengwrt in Dolgellau, and operating a waste facility without an environmental permit.

NRW officers first visited the site at Hengwrt in October 2019. Similar to the sites in Caerphilly and Cowbridge, they found illegal deposits of textile waste, including clothing, carpets, underlay, foam and mattresses. Paperwork showed that 527 tonnes of waste had been deposited at the site.

Servmax Limited was served was a legal notice requiring them to remove the waste from the site, which Mr Williams failed to comply with.

At Cardiff Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 21 August) the Judge deferred sentencing, so that a Proceeds of Crime Application timetable could be set, for the potential recovery of monies from Mr Williams, in order to clear the sites at Caerphilly and Hengwrt, and reimburse the landowners in Cowbridge.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Response

Su Fernandez, Senior Enforcement Officer for Natural Resources Wales said: “Environmental regulations are in place for a reason. Permits are required for businesses that move and store waste, to make sure this is done in a way that does not pose a risk to the environment or human health.

“We work closely with operators to make sure activities comply with the law and provide support and guidance when required.

“Disposing of waste illegally undermines businesses that comply with regulations and invest in the required measures. We take offences of this nature very seriously. We won’t hesitate to take the appropriate steps to protect people and nature and help safeguard the marketplace for legitimate operators.”

To report an environmental incident call 0300 065 3000 or use the online report it form: Natural Resources Wales / Report an incident

