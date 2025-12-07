Disability Wales launches manifesto ahead of 2026 Senedd election

Disability Wales has unveiled a wide-ranging manifesto calling for urgent legislative and policy reform to address what it describes as the “systemic barriers” facing disabled people across the country.

The document, From Barely Surviving to Truly Thriving, sets out five “Calls for Change” that the organisation says represent the minimum action required for disabled people in Wales to live with dignity, independence and equal rights.

It is accompanied by a new public Commitment Form aimed at holding political parties and candidates to account ahead of next May’s Senedd election.

The manifesto was developed through extensive co-production with Disabled People’s Organisations (DPOs) and more than 250 disabled people across Wales, using surveys, focus groups and online consultation.

Disabled people continue to face exclusion in education, employment, housing and public services, Disability Wales says, with austerity, the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis deepening inequalities.

Despite Wales’ long-standing commitment to the Social Model of Disability, the group argues that rights remain “theoretical rather than real in practice”.

The five Calls for Change include: incorporating the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) into Welsh law; establishing a long-term Disabled People’s Rights Plan supported by a dedicated minister; championing disabled leadership; guaranteeing the right to independent living; and devolving welfare and benefits to Wales to create a “fair, dignified” system.

The new Commitment Form invites every party and prospective Senedd candidate to set out their position on each of the calls.

Disability Wales says responses will be published during the campaign and used to monitor delivery after the election.

‘Thrive’

Rhian Davies, Chief Executive of Disability Wales, said the manifesto comes at a critical moment.

“DW’s vision is for an inclusive, equitable and barrier-free society. Disabled people in Wales deserve more than mere survival. We deserve the right to truly flourish and thrive,” she said.

“Following the recent Module 2 Covid-19 Inquiry Report which criticised government failure to appreciate the level of risk faced by disabled people – resulting in escalating death rates and a reversal of rights – this manifesto is a call to action for all political parties to commit to real change. Together, we can move from surviving to thriving.”

A draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan published earlier this year was criticised by campaigners for lacking funding, targets and enforcement mechanisms.

Disability Wales says the next Welsh Government must strengthen the plan significantly and properly resource DPOs as delivery partners.

Determination

Natalie Jarvis, Policy and Research Officer at Disability Wales, said the co-production process highlighted both the scale of the challenge and the determination of disabled people to shape solutions.

“As someone involved in the co-production of this manifesto alongside Disabled People’s Organisations and the voices of hundreds of disabled people across Wales, I have heard stories of exhaustion, frustration and injustice but also of hope, resilience and vision,” she said.

“Disabled people know exactly what needs to change. What we need now is the political will to act and for parties to commit to our Calls within their own manifestos ahead of the elections. That is how they show us they stand with us and intend to make the changes needed for disabled people to live fuller, better lives. These Calls are achievable and long overdue.”