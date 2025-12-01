Disability Wales launches new manifesto ahead of Senedd election

Ella Groves

Disability Wales has launched their manifesto ahead of the 2026 Senedd election, calling for reforms to disability legislation in Wales.

The manifesto was developed with considerable involvement from Disabled People’s Organisations through surveys, focus groups, and the personal contributions of more than 250 disabled people across Wales.

Unveiled today, the manifesto – From Barely Surviving to Thriving – sets out five ‘Calls for Change’: the incorporation of the UN Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities into Welsh law; the creation of a long-term Disabled People’s Rights Plan; the championing of disabled leadership and governance; a guarantee to the Right to Independent Living; and the devolution of welfare and benefits to Wales.

The manifesto comes alongside a new public commitment form which Disability Wales say is designed to hold political parties and candidates to account.

It invites every political party and candidate to state clearly where they stand on each of the five calls, demonstrate that disabled people’s rights are a priority, and record these commitments publicly.

Disability Wales say that the commitment form can be used after the election to monitor the delivery and implementation of political promises from the campaign.

Rhian Davies, Chief Executive of Disability Wales, said: “DW’s vision is for an inclusive, equitable and barrier free society. Disabled people in Wales deserve more than mere survival. We deserve the right to truly flourish and thrive.

Following the recent Module 2 Covid-19 Inquiry Report which criticised government failure to appreciate the level of risk faced by disabled people resulting in escalating death rates and a reversal of rights, this manifesto is a call to action for all political parties to commit to real change. Together, we can move from surviving to thriving.”

Natalie Jarvis, Policy and Research Officer at Disability Wales, added: “I have heard stories of exhaustion, frustration and injustice but also of hope, resilience and vision. Disabled people know exactly what needs to change. What we need now is the political will to act and for parties to commit to our Calls within their own manifestos ahead of the elections.”

Disability Wales has called for all political parties to adopt the five ‘Calls for Change’ and to work towards a more equitable Wales.