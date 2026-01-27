Disabled candidates encouraged to apply early for Senedd election support

Adam Johannes

Disabled people planning to stand in this year’s Senedd elections are being encouraged to apply early for the Access to Elected Office Fund Wales, to ensure any additional support they may need can be put in place in good time.

While the deadline for submitting nominations for the Senedd elections is 9 April, applications to the fund can be made now.

The fund, run by Disability Wales and supported by the Welsh Government, provides financial assistance to disabled candidates in the 2026 Senedd and 2027 Local Government elections.

It can cover costs related to impairments, including British Sign Language interpreters, personal assistants, accessible transport, and assistive technology. The aim is to make sure disabled candidates can take part fully in Welsh political life on an equal footing with non-disabled candidates.

Jessica Hatchett, Civic Participation Officer at Disability Wales, said: “Sourcing the most appropriate support for candidates can sometimes take longer than anticipated. The earlier an application is received, the more time there is to talk to a candidate, understand their needs and put support in place. The last thing we want is to rush the process and risk arrangements not working as well as they should.”

Applications are anonymised and reviewed by a panel of people with lived experience of disability and expertise in providing reasonable adjustments. The fund is non-partisan, open to all disabled candidates, whether they belong to a political party or stand as independents.

In 2020, Wales became the first nation in the UK to introduce a fund like this at the community council level, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive democracy.

Disabled people interested in applying to the fund should visit the Disability Wales website or email [email protected] for further information.