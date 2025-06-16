Disabled children in Wales denied support under ‘universal provision’, Senedd told

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Disabled children in Wales have been refused additional support in Welsh schools due to claims their needs can be met through so-called universal provision, a committee heard.

Senedd members considered a 1,454-name petition calling for a ban on the term “universal provision” – which refers to the support available to all pupils.

Parents warned councils are using the term to deny disabled children the person-centred, additional support they need in school to reach their full potential.

As part of a “transformation programme”, the Senedd passed a law in 2018 to bring in an additional learning needs (ALN) system to replace special educational needs (SEN) support.

The number of disabled children receiving support has fallen by nearly half since 2020/21 when roll-out began – with 40,000 fewer pupils receiving ALN or SEN support in 2023/24.

Broadly similar

In 2017, then-minister Alun Davies assured the Senedd’s education committee that the cohort of pupils within the scope of the new system would be “broadly similar”.

Victoria Lightbown, who submitted the petition, cautioned “universal provision” continues to be used to deny pupils support to truly meet their needs despite guidance from ministers.

The petitioner wrote: “Despite this clarification, local authorities and members of Welsh Government continue to allow this term to be used to refuse a learner ALN status and provide additional learning provision.

“There can only be one solution and that is that this term is banned from use.

“While members of the Welsh Government still use this term when discussing ALN including during media interviews, it gives local authorities opportunity to follow suit and continue to deny ALN to learners.”

Confusion

Lynne Neagle wrote to the Senedd’s petitions committee in response to the petition, apologising for a near-three month delay in replying to correspondence.

Wales’ education secretary, who chaired the education committee as it scrutinised reforms in 2017, said: “I want to be clear that ‘universal provision’ should not be a reason to deny ALN.

“However, I am aware that the term ‘universal provision’ is widely used by schools and local authorities when describing the provision… generally available to all pupils of the same age.

“Estyn’s recent thematic review of the ALN reforms reports there is confusion in schools and local authorities around what constitutes ‘universal’ provision and what is ALP. This confusion is causing difficulties when determining whether a learner has ALN.”

Ms Neagle said ministers have launched a review of the ALN system amid concerns about “complex and unclear” terminology, adding that she will outline the next steps in July.

Unhelpful

The education secretary, who was appointed in 2024, also pointed to research by the University of Bristol centred on the importance of “generally available” support in Wales.

Politicians discussed the petition during a meeting of the petitions committee on June 16, with members agreeing to keep the petition open until after July’s update.

Vaughan Gething, who appointed Ms Neagle as education secretary during his stint as first minister, said implementation of ALN reforms has been “a real issue”.

“But… I don’t want the petition to take on a life of its own,” he said, cautioning the petition committee not to duplicate the ongoing work of an education committee inquiry.

He told Senedd members it would be very unhelpful to take a “twin-track” approach, with the petitions committee commenting on the five-year inquiry into ministers’ education reforms.

