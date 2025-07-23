Disabled portrayed as ‘benefit scroungers’ in welfare debate, says Paralympian

Disabled people have been portrayed as “benefit scroungers and a drain on society” in the debate over welfare reforms, Paralympic champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has said.

The wheelchair racer and independent crossbencher warned there had been “a lot of victim blaming” as she highlighted criticism levelled at the Motability scheme, which entitled eligible individuals to lease a new car using part of their benefit.

The 11-time gold medallist made her comments as the Universal Credit Bill cleared the Lords, having already been through the Commons.

Work and pensions ministers faced calls to ditch the watered-down welfare proposals after they shelved plans to reform the separate personal independence payment (Pip) benefit and vowed to only bring in changes following a review.

As a so-called “money bill” it could not be amended by the upper chamber.

Health reduction

As part of the Bill, the basic universal credit standard allowance will rise at least in line with inflation until 2029/30.

But the health part of the benefit would be reduced for new claimants after April 2026, unless they had a severe or terminal condition, and the rate would be frozen until 2030.

Speaking in the Lords, Lady Grey-Thompson said she had received many emails from people worried about the proposed changes.

She said: “Disabled people are being portrayed as benefit scroungers and a drain on society.”

The peer added: “I am concerned that the tone of the debate has generated quite a lot of victim-blaming for disabled people.

“This is never more apparent than in the debate around Motability cars.”

She continued: “In the media, it is being portrayed as a free car, which it is not, and we should remember that over the years it has considerably helped the car industry.

“There is a website, which was taken down over the weekend, with promises to put it back up, to help people detect if ‘an annoying neighbour’ is seen driving a new car.

“This is terrifying for a number of disabled people. It has been reported to the police. It feels like it crosses a line to incitement.

“Over the weekend, the replies on the website were despicable. This does not feel like a collaborative environment in which to have a sensible debate.”

“Really important”

Introducing the Bill, work and pensions minister Baroness Sherlock said: “Welfare reform is not easy and it never has been, but it is really important that we get it right.

“That is why we always said that we would listen to disabled people, their organisations and others as we deliver our reforms.

“The House will be well aware that this Bill originally set out to reform the personal independence payment, PIP, as well as universal credit.

“However, having listened carefully to a full range of opinions in the Commons and beyond, the Government have removed from the Bill the clauses relating to Pip.”

She said the review of the benefit by her ministerial colleague Sir Stephen Timms was expected to conclude by autumn next year.

Lady Sherlock added: “This Bill is an important part of our wider reforms to give disabled people and people with health conditions the same rights, chances and choices to work as everybody else.

“It rebalances universal credit to remove work disincentives, and it gives existing claimants the security and certainty they need, while providing new protections against unnecessary benefit reassessments for the most vulnerable.”

Having been approved by Parliament, the Bill now goes for royal assent.

Speaking outside the chamber, Jon Sparkes, chief executive at the learning disability charity Mencap, said: “We are deeply concerned about how many people with a learning disability are going to manage financially when these changes come into force.

“We are worried about the impact of these cuts on future claimants. This Bill will push thousands of disabled people into poverty by removing £3,000 a year, which for many is a vital lifeline to make ends meet.

“We know many people with a learning disability on universal credit are already living in poverty struggling to buy food, unable to heat their homes and are unlikely to be able to meet these costs in other ways.”

