Disabled pupils ‘surviving not thriving’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Parents of children with additional learning needs are being forced into “stressful, lengthy” legal fights just to secure basic educational rights, the Senedd has heard.

A petition signed by more than 11,000 people warned a lack of support and delayed diagnoses are leading to distress and trauma, with children left “surviving not thriving”.

Catherine Drews, who submitted the petition, warned “massive cuts” to school budgets in Wales risk impacting the most vulnerable children.

Leading a debate on the petition on September 24, Labour’s Carolyn Thomas highlighted the petitioners’ concerns about growing waiting times for diagnosis resulting in non-attendance.

The petitions committee chair told the Senedd: “The parents of children with additional learning needs, who may have faced great battles to secure the support their child needs to achieve their potential, have been tenacious in petitioning and advocating for their rights.”

‘All-time low’

Conservative Joel James warned education standards are at an all-time low, with Wales the “laughing stock” of the UK despite receiving 120% of equivalent English funding.

Backing the petition’s calls to protect school funding, he expressed concerns that children with additional learning needs (ALN) will disproportionately bear the brunt and cost.

“Cuts to funding in this area will be devastating for children with additional learning needs and its short-sightedness is all too plain to see,” he said.

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell warned of huge pressures on school budgets as he called for more funding, a clear national plan on implementing ALN reforms and compulsory training.

The former lecturer was unconvinced by calls to ring fence education funding due to his experience making difficult choices while a council cabinet member.

Pointing the finger at Westminster, the shadow education secretary said: “We need funding to meet the needs of Wales, so a future Welsh Government and local authorities don’t have to face the almost impossible choices they have to make on how they spend their money.”

‘Salami-slicing’

Rhys ab Owen, who sits as an independent, raised the petitioners’ concerns about a backlog in appointments for neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD.

He added: “The reality is that most schools report that they have faced salami-slicing cuts that have gone right to the bone now. School Cuts Cymru reported that 69% of schools in Wales have less funding now in real terms than they did in 2010.”

Lynne Neagle, Wales’ education secretary, said she will give a statement to the Senedd on October 14 following a Welsh Government-commissioned review of ALN reforms.

She told Senedd members: “Our commitment to continuing to prioritise support for learners with additional learning needs is unwavering.”

Ms Neagle argued ministers chose to prioritise education funding this year and last, with an extra £262m bringing the education budget to £1.8bn. She said the 2025/26 budget took ALN funding through the local authority education grant to £32m.