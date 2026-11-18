Martin Shipton

A disabled Welsh student whose complaint against an English university has been upheld will have the systemic issues she raised considered by a Senedd committee in the new year.

Lei Davies, of Cardiff, was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE) for a CertHE in Environmental Science in June 2025 when she says she was constructively dismissed from her course while in hospital with suspected sepsis. The Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA), which investigates complaints from students at universities in both England and Wales, later concluded that this exclusion was unreasonable.

Ms Davies said: “I had just two pieces of work left to submit before achieving a First Class CertHE and progressing to an integrated MRes/PhD with supervisors who share my research interests in environmental restoration in Wales. I already hold a BSc in Psychology and Criminology and pursued this as a career change with enthusiasm.

“I was excluded shortly after raising a complaint about failures to make reasonable adjustments, special category data breaches and the scapegoating and bullying of academic staff. My health deteriorated significantly during this period, leading to multiple hospitalisations. The stress and retraumatisation caused by UWE’s conduct were documented by medical professionals as the cause of the deterioration in my health.

“Because of UWE’s conduct, I was blocked from my planned MRes/PhD and had to undertake an MSc in Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Monitoring by distance learning at Ulster University. It is the only course related to my research interests that I was able to enrol on without the CertHE showing aptitude in Environmental Science.

“Ulster has been exceptional, the complete opposite of UWE. I am achieving high distinctions (grades of 93%, 87% and 90% so far), but I am not receiving the mentoring I would have had with my UWE supervisors. I have no lab access and no fieldwork experience. This puts me at a significant disadvantage for future PhD applications. I am also unable to replicate my planned research project, which focused on legacy pollution sites in Wales, including Brofiscin [a disused quarry near Llantrisant used as an illegal toxic waste dump].”

Ms Davies is hoping to reach an amicable settlement with UWE and move on with her studies.

Bureaucratic mess

But she says she doesn’t want other students to be faced with the kind of bureaucratic mess she found herself embroiled in as a Welsh student complaining about an English university.

Together with Dr David Holmes, a criminal psychologist, Ms Davies has written a paper called The Higher Education Accountability Loop: A real-world case of systemic safeguarding and regulatory failure affecting Welsh students at English Universities.

It states: “Many Welsh students study at English universities each year using public funding provided through Student Finance Wales. Some of these students may commute from homes within Wales to an English university.

“When concerns arise, responsibility is divided between universities; governing bodies; the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education; the Information Commissioner’s Office; the Office for Students; professional regulators (e.g. the Solicitors Regulation Authority); the Welsh Government; the Student Loans Company and Student Finance Wales; subcontractors appointed by government bodies; Medr in some cases; courts; the legal profession; MSs and MPs.

“Each organisation performs an important role. However, where serious concerns cross multiple areas of responsibility, there can be uncertainty about which organisation has responsibility for identifying and addressing the wider systemic failure.

“When organisations do not communicate with one another or do not have mechanisms in place to escalate concerns that cross organisational and national boundaries, this can pose significant risks to the health, safety and wellbeing of students and staff.

“The case examined in this report, together with the associated evidence, demonstrates the practical difficulty faced by an individual attempting to navigate these overlapping systems. Concerns can be redirected from one organisation to another or from one process to another, while responsibility for examining the cumulative effect of those failures remains fragmented.

“This creates a challenge when the person raising concerns is themselves vulnerable, disabled or unwell.

Disadvantage

“The requirement to navigate multiple complaints, regulatory and legal processes simultaneously is potentially placing such students or staff members at a significant disadvantage.

“The central concern is whether the combined framework provides an effective route for identifying and addressing failures that span several remits at once, particularly when each organisation works in isolation. This case highlights an urgent need for formal examination of how these functions interact when failures occur across multiple systems simultaneously.

“This report and associated evidence ask if the existing arrangements provide sufficient protection for Welsh students studying at institutions outside Wales and if similar accountability gaps may exist more widely across the higher education sector.”

Ms Davies said: “I am very pleased to have been told that these issues will be put to Medr during a meeting of the Senedd’s education committee in the new year. Ideally, I would like to see a new ombudsman-type service established that can deal with problems affecting Welsh students studying elsewhere in the UK.”