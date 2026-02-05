Disabled young people unfairly targeted by government review, campaigners say

Adam Johannes

A UK government review into young people is facing criticism from campaigners who say it unfairly targets disabled people.

Led by former Labour minister Alan Milburn and commissioned by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, the Milburn Review will explore the “drivers” of young people’s economic inactivity.

The Department for Work and Pensions says it aims to tackle rising numbers of young people not in jobs, education, or training. But stated terms of reference suggest it will focus almost entirely on health and disability benefit claimants.

Disabled People Against Cuts Cymru (DPAC Cymru) condemned Milburn’s recent remarks calling people claiming benefits for anxiety and depression a “moral crisis,” saying they cast people as a problem to be managed, rather than supported:

“We are concerned that the government’s focus is unfairly weighted towards punishing young people for their needs and challenges, instead of considering what can be done to better support them”,

“With the right support in place, young disabled people and young people with health conditions are capable of achieving great things…but are forced out of education and employment by barriers including inaccessible systems, a lack of awareness and support, and a lack of opportunities.”

They added, there is a “lack of support designated for young disabled people,” and what exists “is not fit for purpose,” denying disabled people “equal and fair access to education and employment” and the same opportunities as their non-disabled peers.

The group has set out a number of issues they believe the government must address.

Barriers

Long waits for mental health support, difficulties accessing neurodevelopmental assessments, and physical health problems worsened by Covid-19 are creating barriers that prevent young people from taking part in education, work, and training, DPAC Cymru said.

They question claims that autism and ADHD are “over-diagnosed,” saying many – especially women – remain undiagnosed for years or receive incorrect diagnoses. They call for better understanding of these conditions, fairer support, and recognition of the daily challenges people face.

Rising living costs, changes in work, and benefit cuts are hurting mental health, the group warns. Waiting lists, difficulties getting referrals and patchy support mean getting help is a struggle. Delays in specialist care can leave conditions to worsen, requiring more intensive intervention later.

Failing

Schemes intended to help are failing, the activists said. Over 37,000 Access to Work claims were unresolved in February 2025, with delays of up to 254 working days, almost a year. Many were unable to take jobs because of delays.

Long waits, stressful assessments, and complex applications put off many who are eligible from claiming “essential” disability benefits like Personal Independence Payment which helps cover mobility aids, medication, care and transport needs,

Transitions from child to adult services add extra pressure. Young people leaving childhood disability benefits often struggle to either apply for, or secure eligibility for, adult support. Meanwhile, long waiting lists for mental health and neurodevelopmental services leave many without vital care during crucial years.

Schools and workplaces are failing to meet needs. Many mainstream schools do not adequately provide for needs, and employers reject disabled candidates due to perceived barriers.

DPAC Cymru said: “There are many ways in which the government can support young disabled people and young people with health conditions in education and employment, but the focus must be on improving the quality and availability of support, not reducing or removing the support that is already available.”

“By working with disabled people to improve the support available to young people, the government can help ensure that all young people have an equal opportunity to access and thrive in education, employment, and training.”