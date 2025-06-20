Disappointment as air ambulance campaigners lose high court judicial review over ‘life-risking’ service closure

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Locals and politicians fighting to save life-saving air ambulance services from closing say the’ fight is not over’ after losing a judicial review in the High Court.

The announcement which affects Caernarfon and Welshpool’s services on Thursday, followed a ruling by a judge in Cardiff, was met with bitter disappointment by campaigners, MPs and MSs in North Wales.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service uses helicopters and rapid response vehicles to deliver critical care.

The Gwynedd and Powys bases had been earmarked for closure amid plans to streamline services to eastern Wales.

Campaign

The Save Welshpool & Caernarfon Air Ambulance Bases campaign was left “extremely disappointed” by Mr Justice Turner’s ruling.

“This is not the end and we will meet urgently to discuss an appeal process,” the group said in a statement.

“As supporters of the Wales Air Ambulance we were disappointed this had to go as far as the courtroom.

“We were left with very little option when faced with the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee’s (JCC) decision to adopt recommendations, which would see changes to EMRTS, including the permanent closure of air ambulance bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon”.

The judicial review had been put forward by Lowri Evans, a resident of mid Wales.

The group said it had been “happy” to give it their full backing but were “far from happy” with the decision.

“We challenged the facts and reasons for change in many areas, and why the charity finds it acceptable that 40 communities will receive a slower service and why it is OK to accept an increased unmet need in Mid & West Wales.

“We continue to challenge the data and costings, and NHS figures which show that from the Welshpool base alone 477,000 people will now get a slower service.

“We believe that the proposals to close the Air Ambulance’s bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon were based on flawed information, and that the process has been filled with bias, misinformation and misdirection.

“We were not asking for preferential treatment, we were asking for fairness. The people of Mid & West Wales deserve the same standard of care as those in urban areas.

“We will be meeting to discuss our options of appeal as soon as possible and look forward to continuing to work with all involved to ensure the safety of residents across Wales and continuing our support for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity”.

“Bitterly disappointing”

The Right Honourable Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said it was “bitterly disappointing news, and not the outcome campaigners had hoped for”.

“Securing a Judicial Review was no easy task and was testament to the resolve of all those across north and mid Wales involved in the campaign to safeguard a service that is dear to us all.

“We remain unconvinced that the communities most at risk from these plans, such as Pen Llŷn, Eifionydd, Meirionnydd and Maldwyn, won’t be left with a slow-track and substandard service.

“Whilst we acknowledge the Judge’s decision, we remain steadfast in our view that both Caernarfon and Welshpool Air Ambulance bases should be retained as operational sites for the helicopters.

“Today’s ruling will bring no comfort to the communities we represent and to those rural areas most at risk from these base closures.

“The Welsh government and health authorities nonetheless still have time to heed the strength of feeling and reverse this decision, which will otherwise result in worse health outcomes for people living in rural north and mid Wales.”

Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian said it was a “deeply disappointing and disheartening outcome” for the communities of north and mid Wales.

She shared: “The closure of the Caernarfon and Welshpool bases will leave rural areas more vulnerable, and I fear lives could be put at risk.

“I have consistently said that decisions about our emergency services must be based on the needs of our communities, not distant data models. People here deserve better”.

Charity welcomes outcome

However, Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance Charity Chief Executive welcomed the “clear and unequivocal outcome”.

“While not a defendant in the Judicial Review, we welcome the clear and unequivocal outcome handed down. It will allow us to move forward with a service improvement that will save more lives across the country – particularly in mid and north Wales.

“Our service is one of the most clinically advanced in Europe, but undeniable expert evidence shows that not everybody is benefiting from it.

“This is especially the case at night in mid and North Wales. The inequity is clear. In 2023 and 2024, we were unable to attend 551 incidents in mid and north Wales, between 8pm and 2am. Every incident involved real people with very serious and life-threatening conditions.”

Dr Barnes added: “Aligned with this, our scarce and highly specialist resources in Caernarfon and Welshpool are significantly underused. Between November 2023 and October 2024, there were 105 days when our crews in Caernarfon did not see a patient. In Welshpool, it was 84 days without patient contact. In comparison, in Dafen it was 13 days and in Cardiff 1 day. This is consistent year-on-year.

“Medical and aviation experts have conducted extensive research and have identified a way forward that allows us to attend to more people in a life or limb-threatening emergency.

“The judgement allows this process to commence. To our supporters in mid and North West Wales who have expressed concern, we offer our heartfelt reassurance that this advancement is not detrimental to you – it is about improving your service, not removing it.

“We will be able to save more lives in your community and across Wales. Our aim is, and always will be, to deliver the best possible care, with the resources available to us – wherever you are and whenever you need us.

“Respecting both the independent Review and legal process, we have maintained a dignified silence over the past few years. Now that these processes have reached their conclusion, our wish is to come together with supporters, partners, and community representatives in mid and north west Wales to address misconceptions and offer clarity and reassurance. Over the past 24 years, you have put your trust in us.

“With that trust, together we have been able to create the largest air ambulance service in the UK and one of the most medically advanced in Europe. We exist because of you and, with your support, our Charity will be there for you and your community – now and always”.

