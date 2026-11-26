Hopes of reopening part of a popular seaside promenade have been dashed after engineers discovered ‘significant voids’ beneath its structure, forcing the council to extend the closure.

Part of Tywyn’s south promenade was previously closed off due to structural damage but hopes were raised that an investigation might see a partial re-opening.

The seaside area is popular with visitors and locals and links up with a section of the Wales coastal path which has seen a temporary diversion.

However, a site visit was held with Cyngor Gwynedd chief council officers, a cabinet member, a representative from MS Mabon ap Gwynfor’s office and local residents, on Friday, November 13.

Gorllewin Tywyn ward county councillor Anne Lloyd Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “At the meeting it was hoped that a partial re-opening would happen. However, following the engineers’ report this was not able to happen.”

“This is a huge disappointment to everyone in Tywyn as this is part of the coastal path linking Tywyn and Aberovey and is very well used.

“But it has to be done for health and safety reasons, and it is hoped that eventually they will be able to sort it out.

In an update sent to the councillor from the Head of Highways, Engineering and YGC, Steffan Jones said: “Following the discussion, it was agreed that we would investigate the possibility of re-opening part of the promenade.

“However, inspections carried out in the meantime have identified significant voids beneath sections of the promenade, and as a result we have had to extend the closed area as a safety precaution.

“Further investigations will be required to confirm which areas have been affected and the full extent of the damage.

“To ensure public safety, the promenade will remain closed in the meantime. Our intention is to reopen part of the promenade as soon as possible.

“However, while investigations are ongoing, it is difficult to provide a clear timescale for when this will be possible.”

A council spokesperson said: “Recent storms have caused further deterioration to the promenade at Tywyn, and inspections have identified additional voids beneath sections of the structure.

“As a precautionary measure, and in the interests of public safety, parts of the promenade remain closed while further investigations are undertaken.

“The council continues to work closely with specialist coastal engineering consultants to better understand both the causes and extent of the deterioration, together with the wider impacts of changing beach levels along the Tywyn coastline.

“We recognise the concern this situation is causing residents, businesses and visitors, and we remain committed to keeping the community informed as further information becomes available.

“The council has been engaged in ongoing discussions with the Welsh Government regarding potential funding opportunities.

“However, at present, no funding source has been identified that would support the significant level of capital investment required.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure public safety, fully understand the risks associated with any further deterioration, and identify appropriate short-term measures to manage those risks.

“At the same time, investigations and discussions regarding longer-term solutions will continue.”