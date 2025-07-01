Discussions on parking at popular south Wales beach front deferred

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Discussions about future options for parking along a popular south Wales beachfront have been deferred by the local council.

The talks on Aberavon beach were meant to be held by members of a Neath Port Talbot Council scrutiny committee on June 27 though they were delayed in order to discuss recent feedback and prepare a more in-depth report.

The deferral came after continued backlash towards the local authority’s decision to introduce parking charges at The Princess Margaret Way lay-bys along Aberavon beachfront earlier this year.

Visitos

Residents felt the move could eventually cause parking pressures in other parts of the town as well as reduce the number of visitors who come to the popular beachfront.

They also caused frustrations for some users due to the lack of cash payment options in the area with payment accessed through an app or phone-based systems.

It led to the creation of a petition with thousands of signatures from locals which they said was launched in order to fight the decision and “make the beach more accessible” for residents and tourists.

The council had released new proposals to introduce short-stay parking tariffs at four nearby off-street car parks from April 1, 2026. Those are the Bay View, Ocean Way, Scarlet Avenue, and Victoria Road car parks.

Feedback

However after hearing responses from residents at a recent public meeting officers and the cabinet member for transport asked for more time to consider their feedback before moving forward.

Speaking at the meeting Councillor Wyndham Griffiths, who is the cabinet member for strategic planning, transport, and connectivity, said: “We are a council that listens therefore these matters require further time and careful consideration by officers and members to ensure that they are fully addressed.

“I would like to thank the committee chair for agreeing to defer the report to allow for a more comprehensive and informed report to be brought back to members of this scrutiny meeting before the summer recess and before cabinet members make any decisions.”

A report which summarised feedback from the public meeting held at the Seaside Social and Labour Club highlighted a number of reasons why members of the public, businesses, and community groups were against the charges.

Some said they were not affordable, especially for those that visit the beach-front daily or regularly, where it could now cost up to £14 per week for relatively short stays.

Others raised issues with the pay by phone system and MiPermit App which they said could take five to 10 minutes to pay for parking.

One response even said the charges had “killed” the beachfront with people who previously visited everyday no longer coming and businesses noting a drop in both sales and footfall.

The charges will be discussed again by the local authority in the coming months before any further decisions are made.

