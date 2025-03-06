Disease control zones established in Powys after confirmed case of bird flu in Herefordshire

Disease control zones have extended into Powys after a case of bird flu was confirmed in Herefordshire.

A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza H5N1 has been identified at a premises near Kington, Herefordshire.

Three kilometer and 10 kilometer disease control zones have been declared around the premises by Defra, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Part of the three kilometer protection zone and 10km surveillance zone declared by Defra and Welsh Government extends into Powys.

Bird movements

Within this zone, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared.

Powys County Council’s Animal Health Team and now warning Powys bird owners within Protection Zone and the wider Surveillance Zone to comply with the measures set out in the Declaratory Order.

Bird owners outside the protection zone and surveillance zone are reminded that the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) will remain in force across Wales until further notice.

This means all bird keepers in Wales (whether they have pet birds, a commercial or a backyard flock) must until further notice continue to abide by the mandatory biosecurity measures, and complete the mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist.

‘Remain vigilant’

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“It is also important people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus.

“Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

For the latest updates on Avian influenza (bird flu) visit https://gov.wales/avian-influenza-bird-flu-latest-update

