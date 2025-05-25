‘Disgraced’ council leader hopes to become a Reform Senedd Member
Martin Shipton
A former council leader who lost his position when he was suspended from the authority for seven months after being found to have committed multiple breaches of the councillors’ code of conduct is trying to get selected as a Reform UK candidate for the Senedd.
Kevin O’Neill went into local politics after retiring as a chief superintendent with South Wales Police.
He was elected to Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council as an Independent in 2017 in an election that saw Labour lose control of the authority. Mr O’Neill was immediately elected as leader of the council.
By 2019 the authority was in crisis and Mr O’Neill wrote to the then Local Government Minister Julie James, asking her to intervene.
She sent in former Swindon council chief executive John Gilbert to advise the authority. A review undertaken by Mr Gilbert found that Mr O’Neill’s own manifesto was not costed or well understood by officers.
Ms James announced a package of support, including an improvement board chaired by ex-Welsh Local Government Association chief executive Steve Thomas.
At the same time the Wales Audit Office warned the authority not to keep raiding its reserves.
Suspended
Months later the Adjudication Panel for Wales ruled that Mr O’Neill had broken the code of conduct six times and ordered him to be suspended for seven months.
He had to stand down as council leader and lost his seat at the subsequent election in 2022.
A report released by the panel strongly criticised Mr O’Neill for his “hectoring, inappropriate behaviour” and his improper interventions over plans for a building next to his home.
The property was purchased by a private organisation called Inspire and Support with the intention of housing children from troubled backgrounds in a community setting. Mr O’Neill had opposed the application and continued to speak at meetings about it without declaring an interest – a clear breach of the code.
Another breach related to his conduct towards the former chief executive Gareth Chapman.
The panel established as an “undisputed fact” that the relationship between Mr O’Neill and Mr Chapman was “strained and poor.” Another “undisputed fact” was that Mr O’Neill did not give the former chief executive, the former deputy chief executive or the monitoring officer, any indication that he intended to raise the former chief executive’s performance at a meeting, and that when concerned about the performance of Mr Chapman, he did not follow the code of conduct protocol in the manner in which he raised his concerns.
‘Respect’
The panel found that Mr O’Neill’s conduct towards Mr Chapman “clearly failed to show respect and consideration to him”, and that the way he was spoken to was “inappropriate, hectoring and uninterruptible, and went beyond assertiveness.”
The panel also found that Mr O’Neill had failed persistently to declare the existence and nature of a personal and prejudicial interest in the business of the authority relating to a property at Luther Lane, Merthyr. As he lived next door, he should not have fronted or been involved in any type of focus or lobbying group in relation to the plans for the building.
He had failed to heed the advice of the council’s monitoring officer not to attend a meeting about the plans and make prejudicial comments at it, and on another occasion he wrote inappropriately to the director of social services trying to influence a decision about the matter.
When he responded to the allegations, Mr O’Neill accepted that he had a personal interest in the property in Luther Lane but denied that he had a prejudicial interest.
In relation to the meeting with the former chief executive and his conduct and behaviour towards him, he considered that he had not breached the code.
We were contacted by a Labour source, who told us Mr O’Neill had been telling people he hoped to be selected as a Reform UK candidate in next year’s Senedd election for the “super constituency” of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr.
‘Unfit’
The source said: “Kevin O’Neill proved when he was a councillor that he was unfit to hold public office. He disgraced himself in breaching the code of conduct multiple times by abusing his position and behaving in a bullying manner.
“He remains unrepentant and now has the cheek to put himself forward as a candidate for the Senedd. If Reform select him despite his appalling record as a councillor, it will show how flawed their vetting process is and that any chancer can become one of their candidates.”
We contacted Mr O’Neill, who confirmed his ambition to become a Reform candidate at next year’s Senedd election. He was invited to provide us with a statement, but did not do so.
We’ll ensure he doesn’t.
Always assuming, of course, that this imputation’s accurate and fair, no surprise that he’s associated himself with Reform. He should be a good fit.
Absolutely, he’ll be coming with an excellent pedigree as a Reform candidate.
The ‘hectoring and uninterruptible’ bit reminds of Rupert Lowe attempting to shut out Emily Maitlis. This must be a Reform UK thing, stifling free speech within face to face conversations. This, along with the rest of the demonstrated inability and behaviour makes this person an ideal candidate for them.
Under the crazy List System his election is certain.
He still requires members of the electorate to vote for him. His presence on that list endangers the election of all other Reform UK candidates standing in the same constituency.
Sadly I doubt Reform voters care about any of the above.
Reform have a type.
Refuk have a typo?
People, like this disgraced former council leader, know they have a good chance of being elected as a Reform candidate because the party takes in bad and discredited people and doesn’t care. Farage blames the party’s vetting system, but 1/ he’s in charge of the party, so that’s no excuse, and 2/ why is his party attracting the bad elements of our society in the first place? Reform enjoys creating discord and unrest, stoking the fire. A typical populist party. What will it really be like when the boot is on the other foot and they are in power, making… Read more »
We’ve started to see it already. There have been a number who, straight after being elected, have had to leave for various quoted reasons. Sadly, one of those in Lincolnshire isn’t one of them despite demonstrating she doesn’t have the first clue what she’s talking about. Gawd help the people there.
It figures. Copper=corrupt, to incompetent council leader, to reform. A natural progression really
Sorry, but alleging that every police officer in our country is corrupt without there being any evidence whatsoever is shameful, does nothing to uphold public confidence in the people employed to protect us, and merely plays into the nonsense propaganda of a ‘broken Britain’ that fuels support for populist parties such as Reform UK.
A bit of a mirror of our society, the good, the bad and the ugly, it should be for the average voter a health warning that puts these linked-in chancers, thugs and spivs out in the open for all to judge…
Refused by the lodge and every other ‘club’ below,
Do you have your own corner/room in the pub,
reform is made for you…
Can’t help but ask why he resigned from the Police?
Doesn’t sound as if his judgement was sufficient for a senior role in the force, does it?
Disgraced seems to be a well-used adjective for Farage Fan Club members with aspirations of political office.
Is this deliberate or a mere coincidence?