Disgraced MP lashes out at ‘Welsh nationalist publication having a pop’

A disgraced MP has lashed out at a “Welsh nationalist publication”, which he says has been “having a pop”.

Rob Roberts, who was suspended from the UK Parliament for six weeks for sexually harassing a member of his staff, criticised what he called the publication’s “identity politics” which he described as “pathetic and base”.

He claimed that it wants to “criticise me for saying positive things”, and suggested that this says “more about them than it does about me”.

The Delyn MP has been sharing a series inspirational memes with captions on his Facebook page, which have the title: “Morning positivity!” This was reported on by Nation.Cymru on February 15.

His posts included advice to “treat others well”, to do things “because they are the right thing to do”, a claim that “your past doesn’t have to define you”, as well as a suggestion to not “be so hard on yourself”.

He also suggested that people “tend to get what they deserve in the end”.

In a post today, Roberts said: “Morning positivity! I’m told that a particular Welsh nationalist publication has been writing articles having a pop at me because I make post that give positive messages each morning.

“Successful people talk about ideas, make plans and take action to do things for the benefit of others. Unsuccessful people talk about other people.

“Identity politics is pathetic and base. But if they want to criticise me for saying positive things and trying to help people who may benefit from positive messages, that says a LOT more about them than it does about me.

“Have a great day everyone.”

‘Inspirational’

The message was shared with the following inspirational meme.

Roberts has been readmitted to the Conservative party since his suspension, but not into the Tory parliamentary group, which means he currently sits in the House of Commons as an independent MP.

