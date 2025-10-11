Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Disgraced rock star Ian Watkins killed in prison attack

11 Oct 2025 2 minute read
Undated file handout photo issued by South Wales Police of former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins. Photo credit: South Wales Police/PA Wire

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in HMP Wakefield.

The paedophile rock star was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

He was attacked with a knife on Saturday morning, sources have confirmed.

Emergency services were sent to the prison in West Yorkshire but Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Disgraced

Watkins, 48, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at HMP Wakefield which took place this morning.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Inquiries 

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.39am this morning, police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and inquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.