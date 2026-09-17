‘Disgraceful’: Senedd clash over Welsh language response to English question
Stephen Price
A recording of Plaid’s culture minister responding to an English language question in Welsh has divided opinion online – with campaigners decrying the ‘disgraceful anti-Welsh attitude’ and hypocrisy of monolingual Members of the Senedd.
Yesterday’s exchange between Tory MS, Janet Finch-Saunders and Plaid’s Heledd Fychan has racked up tens of thousands of views on social media, after a question about Welsh NHS waiting lists was asked by the Tory MS in English, which the Plaid MS answered in Welsh.
While Fychan responded in Welsh, Bangor, Conwy and Môn MS Janet Finch-Saunders interrupted, stating. “I did ask the question in English.”
Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Fychan responded: “Yes, and we have two languages here, so I will use the Welsh language to reply to your question. Thank you. Is the interpretation working for the Member now?”
According to campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith, there was no fault with the Welsh language translation system and video evidence shows that the translation is completely without fault.
They believe that Finch-Saunders was expecting to receive an answer in English, and therefore had not put on her headphones. She was rushing to put them on, and Heledd Fychan then had to start her answer again. This, they say, is a factor that demonstrates people’s reluctance to use the Welsh language in a meeting.
Notably, no such fuss has been made when an MS responds in English to translated questions which were originally put forward in Welsh.
Welsh and English are the official, equal languages of the Senedd, which provides full simultaneous translation services for all plenary sessions and committee meetings.
Both languages are treated on a basis of equality in all proceedings, records, and publications, and live translation headsets and digital audio feeds are available on-site and online to provide real-time simultaneous translation between Welsh and English.
The situation has divided commenters down the middle, with many praising the Plaid MS for rightfully speaking in one of Wales’ official languages.
Others, however, felt that the response should have been given in English – unaware of the hypocrisy of such calls, when non-Welsh speakers are freely able to respond in English at any time if a question is put to them in Welsh.
One online commenter on the ‘Senedd Waste’ Facebook page wrote: “Sorry, but if the question was asked in English, it’s ignorant not to respond in the same language.”
To which a response adds: “So when one is asked in Welsh, does that same rule apply? Or do Welsh speakers alone have to switch languages? That’s not how equality works.”
Another commenter wrote: “Fair enough. Wales is a bilingual country and politicians should be able to speak in whatever language they feel most comfortable in.
“I find it much easier to speak in Welsh for example as I’m a first language Welsh speaker. Maybe Heledd finds it easier speaking in Welsh and is able to get her point across better?”
Another commenter added: “We have two official languages in Wales. The speaker can chose either. You simply have to get over the simple fact that we vsn choose. Personaly I am more articulate in Welsh its my mother’s tongue. Its as simple as that.
“I think in Welsh and often translate into English if I wish. We have to learn to be adaptable even if we are monolingual but it’s a personal choice just as monoligualism is a personal choice.”
One said simply: “Da iawn Heledd! The interpreting service is there for those who can’t or won’t speak Welsh.”
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In response to the growing debate, a post shared by Welsh language campaigners, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, on their Instagram account translated into English reads: “Janet Finch-Saunders displayed a disgraceful anti-Welsh attitude in the Chamber yesterday, as she tried to get the Presiding Officer, Heledd Fychan, to answer her question in English.
“Thanks to Heledd Fychan for standing her ground and continuing to answer through the medium of Welsh.
“In a country where we don’t have many language rights, one of the few places where the right to use Welsh is established is the Senedd Chamber. And yet, Janet Finch-Saunders insists on undermining that right.
“She needs to apologise to Heledd Fychan, and to the rest of us who wish to live our lives in Welsh.
“Now is the time to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language in the Senedd’s administration. It is essential to ensure that the Senedd, including the Members themselves, are brought under the Welsh Language Standards, so that a robust legal framework is in place.
“We also call on all Members of the Senedd to make greater use of the Welsh language in their work. We want more Welsh in the Chamber!”
The article was amended after initial reports that translation services weren’t working were proven to be false.
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Iesu ar feic! Only in Cymru would an elected representative face criticism for using their own language in their own legislature! Gwarthus! We need to reinforce & reinstate the bilingualism of our nation!
…or have a century of business conducted monolingually, but this time yn y Gymraeg. That would give those Saeson a taste of the cr#p they fed us for many centuries.
Gosh. The 80% of Welsh people who don’t speak Welsh will be desperate to transform their country into a place where they can vote for themselves to be second class citizens. Bring on the Referendum!!
Easily upset, aren’t you. Anglophones only ever think about language rights when they can cast themselves as victims. So wrapped with your piddling supremacy that you couldn’t detect the irony or sarcasm in my comment. Get your head out of your backside for once.
Obviously the solution is to bring back the Welsh Not. That was sarcasm by the way. If you don’t like hearing the Welsh language being spoken, don’t be an MS in the first place.
It really is annoying when watching Senedd debates and questions on TV when a question and answer is made in Welsh a voiceover in English kicks in oblitering the Welsh language. Wrong!!!
Its all about accessibility and being relevant to the people. If we had a Senedd that spoke in language that only 20% can understand then it will fast become obsolete. The Senedd is either a serious place of government or its a parochial curiosity.
Why do we have members of the senedd who dont speak Cymraeg anyway?
It shows what a total lack of respect they have for Cymru and what an arrogant attitude they have to the senedd.
We can’t have a national Senedd drawn from only 20% of Welsh people. Would you suggest segregation by religion, skin colour, academic acheivement or anything else?
The Senedd should unite and speak for all of Wales. It is becomes representative of onl;t the Welsh speaking 20% of the nation then it will have failed.
The objective is to encourage our citizens to speak our native language . . . Cymraeg.
I thought the object was the improved governance of Wales for the benefit of all Welsh people?
There is little or next to nothing representation of people from a working class background in The Senedd.That is something that to be addressed.
Yes. The Senedd is dominated by middle class types with too many luxury beliefs going on. We do need more people with their feet on the ground in real life. We hear too much about the language, constitution and grandiosity and too little about jobs, business and wealth creation.
I’m sure everyone reading this will have just facepalmed themselves, it’s just that insane.
Have you ever, and I mean it, heard of real-time translation? You know, the thing they’ve used since the beginning of devolution so that people can speak in either official language they like? And yes, fun fact, we have two official languages. It already speaks for all of Wales by being bilingual.
You are absolutely one of the problems that Wales faces. You represent this division you claim to hate, by suggesting segregation that doesn’t even exist. God help you.
There was a time when almost 100% of the Cymry spoke Cymraeg. Our neighbours put a stop to that . . . by force. We do not “force” the language on anyone but we would really be chuffed if the current 80% of non-Welsh speakers helped us reverse that and achieve our goal. We are not asking anyone to stick their fingers in the fire or to climb Everest. Unlike our neighbours we are not, I repeat not, trying to stop anyone from speaking English. We are not that unfriendly.
There’s translation available, deal with it Janet. I’m happy to take on any gammon who disagrees online.
I think the practical point was that the translation wasn’t available.
Translation services are almost always available in all Welsh public institutions. It would be practically inconceivable were translation services not available in the Senedd and there is no indication that they weren’t available here. In fact, the article suggests that translation services were available but that Finch-Saunders expected her question to be answered in English so didn’t put on her headphones.
The reports say that the translation system was not working so Ms Fychan repeated her answer for a second time when the translation service was operating again.
But this is a wider point isn’t it? Is the Senedd for all of Wales or just one part of it?
The Welsh language belongs to all of us in Cymru. It,s up to individuals in the Senedd as to whether they use it or don,t use it.
No Senedd member must be allowed to prevent another member using it.
I apologise, I’m just a gigantic fool who loves Englishness so much but won’t cross the border to live there. Colonialism, yay!
To be fair the “JFS Sale is now on” hasn’t got much grasp of either language, so I doubt if she’d understand the response in English, Welsh or Māori
Make a qualification in Cymraeg condition of employment in the Senedd.
The simple work place Welsh would suffice, but it would show respect and integrity from the candidate.
To think this isn’t in place already is actually rather worrying, but then labour do dispise Wales.
She’s a tory though, not Labour.
Labour have had responsibility in government to boost the Welsh language though.
And they haven’t. We should expect native language hate from Tories, that’s their normal outlook.
Should the Senedd not represent all of Wales?
How can it represent all of Cymru if the Senedd only operates on English?
The answer if you,re struggling.
IT CAN,T
You’re completely missing the point. Discussions in the Senedd are bilingual. What part of that doesn’t represent all of Wales? I’d imagine you represent England do you?
I’m not sure it’s quite fair. Both English and Welsh are official languages and I think it is fair when a question is asked in a given language, it is answered in that same language. To show respect to the originator. Perhaps the speaker could give priority to Welsh Language questions instead? Unless of course this couldn’t be done, for example lets say the minister was from Gwynedd and didn’t know English or wasn’t confident enough in their skills to answer sufficiently. In which case a polite heads up would have been called for. Bilingualism goes both ways and English… Read more »
“I think it is fair when a question is asked in a given language, it is answered in that same language.”
I don’t think you’re thinking through what you’re suggesting. In the previous Senedd, government ministers like Lesley Griffiths, Rebecca Evans and Ken Skates were asked many questions in Welsh. Not once did they answer in Welsh.
What Janet Finch Saunders wants to do is to force people to speak English against their will. Nobody is forcing her to speak Welsh against her will.
Hen bryd i Sioned Llinos ddysgu Cymraeg. Ac mae’r Blaid yn llawer rhy llywaeth efo giwed yma.
How long has she been a Senedd member now? She should know about the right of members to ask or answer in their chosen language. She also knows translation services are available and probably suspects Heledd Fychan’s preference is to speak in Welsh, seeing as she’s made no secret of being a Welsh speaker. The cynic in me would suggest that Finch-Saunders manufactured this little drama to cause a stir.
More faux outrage from the Welsh Conservatives. Tory MS Janet Finch-Saunders and her colleagues are deliberately stoking online anti-Welsh-language sentiment to score political points, which is absolutely despicable. Wales is a bilingual nation, and Cymraeg is Heledd Fychan’s first language. She has every right to speak her native tongue without fear or intimidation, whether on the Senedd floor or in daily life. Lest we forget, translation services are provided. It is not Fychan’s fault that Finch-Saunders was a bit slow off the mark. Note: As far as I’m aware, no prior notice is required by Senedd Members in the chamber… Read more »
Less than 20% of the people of Wales now speak Welsh thanks to the relentless attempts by the English Establishment (some legal) to destroy it over many centuries
The Welsh language is badly in need of promoting if it is to survive and I urge all MSs who speak the language to do so exclusively in the Senedd in all circumstances. With English speakers in the world numbering in the billions, the imperial language is hardly in need of promoting.
And it’s only right that England and it’s government try to repair what they’ve damaged.
It depends on what we think the priorities are for Wales? If the Senedd is there to be some sort of parochial place that represents only 20% of Welsh people then that would be a great shame and will also render it irrelevant in the longer term.
Welsh media, politics and public sector are populated by a narrow band of similar middle class types who promote this narrow, identity led agenda. Unless the Senedd can broaden out and mature to be a National government, it will not endure.
I am a gigantic fool who repeats rubbish to try and get attention to myself!
Janet Finch Saunders clearly just doesn’t like Welsh. She has an English translation service at her disposal that’s among the best in Europe to enable her to understand every single word beig spoken, if she can just be bothered to keep on her headset.
Curiously Janet Finch-Saunders can be clearly heard to end her question saying “Diolch” – even harder therefore to understand her objection and any false outrage that follows.
Translation service available. Use it!