‘Disgraceful’: Senedd clash over Welsh language response to English question

Stephen Price

A recording of Plaid’s culture minister responding to an English language question in Welsh has divided opinion online – with campaigners decrying the ‘disgraceful anti-Welsh attitude’ and hypocrisy of monolingual Members of the Senedd.

Yesterday’s exchange between Tory MS, Janet Finch-Saunders and Plaid’s Heledd Fychan has racked up tens of thousands of views on social media, after a question about Welsh NHS waiting lists was asked by the Tory MS in English, which the Plaid MS answered in Welsh.

While Fychan responded in Welsh, Bangor, Conwy and Môn MS Janet Finch-Saunders interrupted, stating. “I did ask the question in English.”

Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Fychan responded: “Yes, and we have two languages here, so I will use the Welsh language to reply to your question. Thank you. Is the interpretation working for the Member now?”

According to campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith, there was no fault with the Welsh language translation system and video evidence shows that the translation is completely without fault.

They believe that Finch-Saunders was expecting to receive an answer in English, and therefore had not put on her headphones. She was rushing to put them on, and Heledd Fychan then had to start her answer again. This, they say, is a factor that demonstrates people’s reluctance to use the Welsh language in a meeting.

Notably, no such fuss has been made when an MS responds in English to translated questions which were originally put forward in Welsh.

Welsh and English are the official, equal languages of the Senedd, which provides full simultaneous translation services for all plenary sessions and committee meetings.

Both languages are treated on a basis of equality in all proceedings, records, and publications, and live translation headsets and digital audio feeds are available on-site and online to provide real-time simultaneous translation between Welsh and English.

The situation has divided commenters down the middle, with many praising the Plaid MS for rightfully speaking in one of Wales’ official languages.

Others, however, felt that the response should have been given in English – unaware of the hypocrisy of such calls, when non-Welsh speakers are freely able to respond in English at any time if a question is put to them in Welsh.

One online commenter on the ‘Senedd Waste’ Facebook page wrote: “Sorry, but if the question was asked in English, it’s ignorant not to respond in the same language.”

To which a response adds: “So when one is asked in Welsh, does that same rule apply? Or do Welsh speakers alone have to switch languages? That’s not how equality works.”

Another commenter wrote: “Fair enough. Wales is a bilingual country and politicians should be able to speak in whatever language they feel most comfortable in.

“I find it much easier to speak in Welsh for example as I’m a first language Welsh speaker. Maybe Heledd finds it easier speaking in Welsh and is able to get her point across better?”

Another commenter added: “We have two official languages in Wales. The speaker can chose either. You simply have to get over the simple fact that we vsn choose. Personaly I am more articulate in Welsh its my mother’s tongue. Its as simple as that.

“I think in Welsh and often translate into English if I wish. We have to learn to be adaptable even if we are monolingual but it’s a personal choice just as monoligualism is a personal choice.”

One said simply: “Da iawn Heledd! The interpreting service is there for those who can’t or won’t speak Welsh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cymdeithas yr Iaith (@cymdeithas)

In response to the growing debate, a post shared by Welsh language campaigners, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, on their Instagram account translated into English reads: “Janet Finch-Saunders displayed a disgraceful anti-Welsh attitude in the Chamber yesterday, as she tried to get the Presiding Officer, Heledd Fychan, to answer her question in English.

“Thanks to Heledd Fychan for standing her ground and continuing to answer through the medium of Welsh.

“In a country where we don’t have many language rights, one of the few places where the right to use Welsh is established is the Senedd Chamber. And yet, Janet Finch-Saunders insists on undermining that right.

“She needs to apologise to Heledd Fychan, and to the rest of us who wish to live our lives in Welsh.

“Now is the time to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language in the Senedd’s administration. It is essential to ensure that the Senedd, including the Members themselves, are brought under the Welsh Language Standards, so that a robust legal framework is in place.

“We also call on all Members of the Senedd to make greater use of the Welsh language in their work. We want more Welsh in the Chamber!”

The article was amended after initial reports that translation services weren’t working were proven to be false.

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