Disgruntled ex-Reform Senedd candidate announces jump to Restore Britain

Emily Price

A disgruntled former Reform UK Senedd election candidate has announced he has joined a far-right party that supports the abolition of Wales’ parliament and the reintroduction of the death penalty.

Former Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg candidate Owain Clatworthy quit Nigel Farage’s party in March after expressing anger over the selection process used by Reform to choose and rank its candidates for the Welsh election.

The 21-year-old was placed at the bottom of Reform’s list in Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, though he claimed he had previously been offered a place in several other constituencies before being assigned that position.

Announcing his exit from Reform, the Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr councillor accused the party – led in Wales by Dan Thomas – of “poor internal decision-making” and a “lack of discipline.”

Two weeks ago, Clatworthy said he wanted to sit as an independent councillor in Bridgend so he could “stay focused on the area” and be “accountable” to locals, adding that “it isn’t about politics, it’s about our community.”

But in a letter to his constituents published to social media on Friday (April 17) Clatworthy said that after “much prayer and careful thought” he had now joined Restore Britain.

Clatworthy wrote: “Since serving as an independent councillor, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on how I can best use my time and energy to deliver real change, and I’ve come to realise that I can’t do that effectively on my own.

“Real change needs a strong and organised movement, people pulling in the same direction with the courage to act, and I believe Restore Britain is building exactly that, a bold movement that puts British communities first without compromise.

“That’s why I’m making this move. My faith as a Christian calls me to act with honesty, compassion and boldness, even when it’s difficult. That’s why I’m joining Restore Britain.”

‘Focus’

He added: “I know some people will question this decision, but my focus remains the same, on those who want to work but are being priced out of the job market, left stuck on benefits with nothing meaningful to do, and the real impact that has on people’s mental health.

“Strong families built on responsibility and love are the foundation of strong communities, and we need to Restore that!

“We also cannot ignore the serious institutional failures we’ve seen over the years, including under Keir Starmer, which allowed grooming gangs to exploit and devastate vulnerable British girls.

“Protecting the innocent must always come before political correctness, and I support real action and accountability on this.

“This isn’t about political drama or party games, it’s about putting our communities first, secure borders, common sense, accountability, and dealing with the issues people face every day, the cost of living, housing, local services and infrastructure here in Bridgend.”

Death penalty

Restore Britain was launched in February by Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe.

The party has been branded “far-right” and “openly racist” by some commentators because it advocates for policies such as large-scale deportation and the banning of the burqa and niqab in the UK.

Restore would also like to see the UK hold a binding referendum on restoring the death penalty.

Lowe was elected to Parliament for Reform UK in 2024, but later left the party amid a public dispute with leader Nigel Farage.

In August last year, he faced a backlash online after making repeated calls for Wales’ Senedd to be abolished.

Lowe said that “scrapping the entire Welsh Assembly would be a positive move for Britain.”

Vetting

New recruit Clatworthy only recently spent over £400 to be vetted to stand in the May 7 Senedd election.

His defection to Restore comes after he launched a blistering attack on Reform UK in a tell-all interview with Faith Jarvis – a evangelist podcaster accused of using her YouTube channel to showcase the views of far-right figures in advance of Wales’ election.

Clatworthy told Jarvis that Reform’s vetting process included being assessed by “arrogant young councillors from England” and claimed that he had been “bullied” by a Reform figure adding that there was “a lot of backstabbing, a lot of drama” within the party.

Last year, Clatworthy made history in Bridgend when he became the county’s youngest ever councillor at 20-years-old.

He clinched the win for Reform with a narrow margin of only 30 votes on the night, edging out Labour’s candidate.

It later emerged that weeks after his election, Clatworthy had tried to join the council’s ruling Labour group, saying he couldn’t stand Nigel Farage.