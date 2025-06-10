Dismantled cannabis factory helps bring Newport pond into bloom

Gwent Police have donated fertiliser seized from a cannabis factory in Newport to help floral displays bloom in a picturesque part of the city.

Officers took ownership of the unused fertiliser while dismantling the cannabis cultivation in a disused factory last year, leading to two arrests.

Gwent Police donated the fertiliser to Lliswerry Pond and, during the winter months, leaseholder Ben Edmunds used it in raised beds and borders around the Aberthaw Road site.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Joanne Spiteri, from the neighbourhood policing team at Alway, visited the fishery to see the marigolds, busy lizzies and wild flowers flourishing at first-hand.

Floral

Sergeant Chris Hopkin said: “PCSO Spiteri and her colleagues work closely with Ben to help keep the area around Lliswerry Pond safe from anti-social behaviour and associated crime.

“Back in November, our officers dismantled a cannabis factory at a disused warehouse in Kelvedon Street and we were delighted to donate the unused fertiliser to Lliswerry Pond to help with their outdoor floral displays.

“By re-purposing the fertiliser, it has certainly helped to bring some additional colour to the site and puts items that are often thought to be used for criminal purposes to use that benefit our communities.

“Lliswerry Pond is a jewel of the local community that many residents enjoy visiting, particularly when the sun is shining during the summer months.

“I hope that members of the community are enjoying these floral displays too.”

Support

Ben Edmunds and Leanne Bill lease Lliswerry Pond from Newport City Council through their company, Angling Watch UK.

He said: “We pride ourselves in being at the heart of our community, and we’re delighted to have benefited positively from the dismantling of the cannabis factory last year.

“Our floral displays look fantastic – the marigolds, busy lizzies and wild flowers from Keep Wales Tidy are flowering beautifully in the raised beds.

“We have an excellent working relationship with Gwent Police and the neighbourhood policing team at Alway and I want to thank the local community for their continued support.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

