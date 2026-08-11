Dismay as ‘mindless’ vandals tear down flags and throw them into river

Nation.Cymru staff

A Cardigan councillor who decorated a bridge with flags prior to the arrival of the Eisteddfod has expressed her dismay after many of them were torn down and thrown into the River Teifi.

Councillor Sian Maehrlein, who decorated the bridge with her partner, says she is ‘gutted’ after flags marking Eisteddfod y Garreg Las were pulled down.

She revealed in a Facebook post that she was ‘gutted’ after 11 flags decorating the town’s footbridge had been targeted by ‘mindless’ vandals.

“Feeling gutted, to be honest,” she wrote. “Eleven flags gone – taken them all down now.

“Mindless vandals – the few who can’t handle their drink ruin it for the majority.

“Found a fishing hook in one of the flags – glad we saw it before it caused some damage.”

It appears there were several people involved in the removal of the flags.

In an earlier Facebook post the Councillor had written: “Young lad fishing on Cardigan Bridge this evening. If you are the parents of one of these boys, one with red shorts, please can you ask him why he threw Welsh flags in to the river. He was seen doing it.

“These flags cost money and time to display and it’s not fair that somebody just vandalised them . There are five missing and they won’t be replaced unfortunately. Kids are kids and I do understand but just want the parents to ask them why.”

The 2026 National Eisteddfod of Wales was held near the village of Llantood, Pembrokeshire from August 1 to 8 August.

Known in Welsh as the Eisteddfod y Garreg Las (‘Eisteddfod of the Blue Stone’) after the distinctive local blue rock spanning the borders of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Llantood is not far from the town of Cardigan, where the first recorded Eisteddfod took place 850 years ago.

It was announced on the final day of Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, that Cardiff will be the home of the 2028 National Eisteddfod. The previously annoucned 2027 National Eisteddfod will be held in Glantwymyn, near Machynlleth – to be known as the Maldwyn Meirionnydd Eisteddfod.

Preparations for the 2028 National Eisteddfod and community project in the Welsh capital will begin on Wednesday, September 9 at a public meeting at Chapter Arts Centre, Market Road, Cardiff at 6.30pm.

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, said: “We’re really looking forward to starting our work in the Cardiff area and building excitement over the next two years.

“It’s wonderful to know that so many people across the catchment area are ready to play their part and help us create a special week and a memorable project when the Eisteddfod returns to the area.

“We’re keen to bring together people from different backgrounds, interests and areas of expertise to be part of the team. By combining experience and new energy, we can work together to create a project and festival that will attract competitors and visitors in their thousands.

“This is the first time the Eisteddfod has returned to the capital since 2018 – we’re looking forward to a period of working with local communities – anyone interested in being part of the team is welcome to register online or come to the public meeting in Cardiff.

“We look forward to welcoming some of the 2018 Eisteddfod team back, and to attracting a new group of people to join us over the coming months. There is an opportunity for everyone to contribute, by working with us in the community or helping to create the festival itself. The message is simple – everyone is very welcome.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.