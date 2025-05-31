Disposable vapes ban to come into force in bid to improve health and cut litter

Disposable vapes are banned from the shelves of all shops from Sunday in a bid to cut their use among young people as well as the “avalanche” of litter they create.

The crackdown on the devices, also known as single-use vapes, makes it illegal for any retailer – ranging from corner shops to supermarkets – to sell them.

The ban applies to both online and in-store sales across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and all disposable vapes whether or not they contain nicotine.

Retailers are still allowed to sell reusable vapes.

It follows the soaring use of disposable vapes in schools and a flood of plastic rubbish from the discarding of the devices.

Disposable vapes are non-refillable and unable to be recharged, and are typically thrown away with general waste in black bins or littered rather than recycled.

Even when they are recycled, they need to be taken apart by hand, while their batteries are a fire risk to recycling facilities and can leak harmful chemicals into the environment.

Rogue traders who continue to sell them risk a fine of £200 in the first instance, followed by an unlimited fine or jail time for repeat offending.

Figures from the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) suggests the number of vapers in Great Britain who mainly use single-use devices fell from 30% in 2024 to 24% in 2025, while the use of disposables by 18 to 24-year-old vapers fell from 52% in 2024 to 40% in 2025.

Wales’ Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy added: “In addition to the environmental impacts, we know single-use vapes are being used by children and young people and are a factor in the significant increases in youth vaping that we have seen in recent years.

“The single-use vape ban being introduced will help us to protect children and young people from vape products so that they never start vaping and avoid the harms caused by nicotine addiction.”

Mary-Ann McKibben, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, added: “The evidence is clear: children and young people should not vape. While vaping is safer than smoking for adults, it is not risk–free and we do not yet have a comprehensive understanding of the long-term health effects.

“The ban on disposable vapes is an important step in taking urgent action to prevent a new generation of nicotine-addicted young people. We must ensure we learn from our experience with tobacco and work as hard as possible to prevent the use and uptake of vapes by children and young people.

“Public Health Wales will soon be launching a new addition to the Help Me Quit website, which will offer a free, personalised digital tool aimed at helping people to safely quit vaping and smoking. This tool is designed to enable people to reduce their dependency on nicotine products and will be launched in the coming weeks.”

Ash deputy chief executive Caroline Cerny said: “It’s promising to see that many people switched away from disposable vapes to re-usable products well ahead of the ban. This is particularly marked among young people, who were more likely to use disposable products due to their attractiveness, affordability, and heavy marketing.

“This new law is a step towards reducing vaping among children, while ensuring products are available to support people to quit smoking. It will be up to manufacturers and retailers to ensure customers are informed and able to reuse and recycle their products securing a real change in consumer behaviour and a reduction in environmental waste.

“If behaviour does not change then further regulations will be possible following the passage of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.”

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said: “We have been working with retailers, the Government and Trading Standards for months on providing detailed guidance that sets out how to spot non-compliant vapes after the ban comes into force, as well as advising retailers on what they need to do with any stock of disposables left over on June 1.

“We strongly support robust enforcement activity, starting with the businesses that are already openly flouting the rules by selling illicit product and who will continue to sell disposable vapes once they’re outlawed.

“It is essential that Trading Standards teams are given the resources they need to get illegal vapes and other products off the streets, as these rogue businesses undermine the work of responsible retailers across the country.”

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) said its members had moved quickly to bring new fully compliant products to market well ahead of the June 1 deadline, but warned of “serious unintended consequences” of bans as a regulatory measure.

UKVIA director general John Dunne said: “Vaping was invented to help adult smokers quit and disposable products became the most successful vape products to do so because they are simple to use and most closely replicate the sensation of smoking.

“We are concerned that this ban will encourage former smokers who have already transitioned from cigarettes – which kill 220 people every day in the UK – to return to combustible tobacco or opt for unregulated vapes.

“We also have clear evidence, from countries including the USA and Australia, showing that black market, counterfeit and illicit vape sales spiked when vape bans and restrictions are introduced.”

The separate Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is currently working its way through Parliament, also includes powers to potentially restrict the packaging, marketing and flavours of e-cigarettes.

