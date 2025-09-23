Disqualified driver jailed after police chase led to drug discovery

A Risca man has been jailed for more than three years after attempting to flee from police and being found with thousands of pounds worth of drugs.

Richard Haynes, 34, was arrested in July after Gwent Police’s roads policing officers identified him as a suspected disqualified driver in Caerphilly County.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) supported the operation as officers traced his car to Blackwood bus station on Saturday 12 July. When approached, Haynes ran from the vehicle and tried to escape along Blackwood high street before being stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

Following a search of both Haynes and the car, police recovered more than £2,000 worth of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine. He was further arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

Haynes later appeared at Cardiff Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without third party insurance, possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs (cocaine and crack cocaine), and possession of a Class B controlled drug (cannabis).

He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison today (23 September).

PC Thomas Meazey, officer in the case, said the conviction showed the importance of joint working across different units within the force.

‘Deterrent’

He said: “We are determined to tackle the supply of illicit drugs and are committed to protecting our communities from drug supply and its associated crimes.

“Our road policing officers, working alongside NPAS, not only took an uninsured and potentially dangerous driver off the roads of Gwent but helped our Serious Organised Crime officers put someone whose criminal activity causes harm to our communities in front of the courts.

“We welcome the sentence imposed on Haynes and hope that it serves as a deterrent to anyone considering getting involved in criminal activity.”

Gwent Police said the case highlighted how initial traffic offences can uncover links to wider criminality.