Disqualified driver jailed after police uncover £5k cocaine haul

A disqualified driver caught without insurance on Boxing Day has been jailed after police uncovered cocaine, cannabis and evidence of drug dealing dating back several years.

Christian Bryne, 42, and his partner were arrested on Boxing Day last year after roads policing officers spotted him driving while disqualified and without insurance.

After being stopped by officers, Bryne and his partner were searched. A lock knife was found in his jacket while 16 wraps of cocaine, worth between £840 and £1,360, was found in his partner’s shoe.

A search of their home uncovered further drugs – 58.g of cocaine with a street value between £3,360 and £5,600. Phones linked to Bryne were also seized that revealed incriminating evidence of dealing cannabis and cocaine dating back to 2020.

Byrne pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Tuesday 19 May.

His partner, a 25-year-old woman from Abertillery received a suspended sentence.

PC Rhys Jones, the officer in charge said: “From the discovery of drugs when stopped by officers to the incriminating messages found on the phones advertising deals and organising payments, the pair had no option but to admit their involvement in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

“Illegal drugs ruin lives and will not be tolerated in Gwent. We’re committed to protecting our communities from the devastating impact and often sees the exploitation vulnerable members of society.

“If you have any information about people involved in illegal drug activity, please call us on 101, or direct message us on social media.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”