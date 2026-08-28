Disqualified driver jailed after stealing car and crashing into van

Nation.Cymru staff

A burglar who stole car keys from a home before crashing the vehicle into a van has been jailed for four years.

Marcus Thomas entered a property in Arthur Street, Port Talbot, as a trespasser in the early hours of June 1 and stole the keys to a car.

The 37-year-old, from Sandfields, then took the vehicle and reversed it into a van, causing damage to both vehicles.

Later the same day, Thomas tried the door handle of another property in Arthur Street in an attempt to get inside, but found it was locked.

In July, he pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle-taking and causing vehicle damage worth £5,000 or more.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without third-party insurance.

Thomas was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Detective Constable Joseph Wilcox said: “Marcus Thomas’s behaviour is the sort which makes people feel unsafe in their own homes.

“He knew what he was doing was wrong, yet decided to do it anyway. There is no place for behaviour like that on the streets of Neath Port Talbot, and it is absolutely right that people like Marcus get a good spell in prison.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.