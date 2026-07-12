Disqualified driver jailed after throwing e-bike off bridge

A disqualified driver was filmed riding a Sur-Ron e-bike through a Welsh city centre and then throwing the machine off a bridge.

A crew from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), working in partnership with Gwent Police, captured Owen Pendree driving dangerously on Corporation Road, Newport, on Tuesday 30 June before throwing his bike off Town Bridge into the River Usk.

With support from NPAS, our roads policing officers deployed a stinger and, following a short pursuit, the defendant was stopped and arrested on the bridge near Clarence Place.

Pendree, 32, from Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 1 July.

Pendree was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years and will need to pass an extended test.

PC Nathan Ford, the officer in the case, said: “Teamwork between our officers and NPAS ensured our resources were in the correct place to apprehend Pendree swiftly after we had worked together to identify his dangerous driving.

“The video evidence gathered showed clearly that Pendree was pulling wheelies and driving dangerously; he had little option but to plead guilty to the charges he faced in court.

“Pendree did not possess a valid licence nor the appropriate insurance.

“We welcome this sentence; it shows that dangerous drivers will be put before the courts and face justice.

“Our officers will continue to take appropriate action and use a range of tactics to apprehend people like Pendree who flout the law and drive these machines in a manner that puts themselves and other roads at risk of harm.”

Those who have concerns about the illegal use of e-bikes and off-road bikes in their area can report it to the police on 101, contact Gwent Police via their website, or send a direct message to their Facebook or X social media pages.

In an emergency, always dial 999.