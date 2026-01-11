Disruption expected when £900k active travel works begin in north Wales

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A £900,000 improvement project to develop active travel routes across two busy roundabouts in north Wales is due to begin at the end of the month.

The works are designed to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross from Ewloe to Hawarden in Flintshire across the double roundabouts near St David’s Park.

New pedestrian crossings will be installed on the slip roads linking the A494 and Ewloe roundabout.

There will also be new crossings added to St David’s Roundabout and footways in the area will be widened, making it easier for pedestrians to safely walk between the two villages.

The scheme has been funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund and is being delivered in partnership with the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA).

Works will begin on Sunday, January 25 and are expected to continue until May this year.

“This scheme represents an important investment in active travel and pedestrian safety at these busy roundabouts in Ewloe,” said Councillor Glyn Banks, Cabinet Member for Waste and Transportation.

“We know the works will cause some short-term inconvenience, and we thank everyone for their patience while these long-term improvements are delivered.”

During the construction period traffic management measures will be in place to maintain safety for road users, pedestrians, and the workforce.

Road users are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time when travelling through the area.