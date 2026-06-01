Disruptive passengers could be banned from all flights under UK Government proposal

Passengers who disrupt a flight could be banned from flying by all airlines under a UK Government proposal.

It is understood that a scheme for carriers to share information on unruly passengers is being developed by officials at the Department for Transport and the Home Office.

The proposal, which is still at the concept stage, could lead to airlines being required to notify the Government of a disruptive passenger.

A participating airline could then be alerted when the same person checked in for a subsequent flight.

It would be up to that airline to determine how to respond, but they would have the option of refusing to carry them.

A YouGov survey of 5,173 British adults conducted in April suggested that three out of four people are in favour of the Government creating a database of disruptive airline passengers so they can be banned from all flights.

At present, disruptive passengers banned from future travel by an airline can still fly with another one because of a lack of information sharing, partly caused by data protection rules.

A Government source said: “Everyone should be able to enjoy a pint at the airport, but antisocial behaviour on flights is totally unacceptable.

“It threatens the safety of passengers and crew, and disrupts hard-earned holidays.

“There are already tough laws in place to deal with offences committed on flights, but we are exploring with industry how we can better address this issue, ensuring we crack down on people who persistently cause chaos.

“Everyone should be able to fly without fuss.”

Officials are scheduled to meet with airlines later this month to discuss the planned scheme.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK, said: “UK airlines have a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour.

“Additional measures for the most serious cases of disruption, including the creation of a national ban list, are an important next step in ensuring a tiny minority of passengers cannot disrupt air travel for the majority.

“We welcome the Government’s support for further action and will work closely with ministers on delivering the right solutions.”

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said a minority of air travellers were increasingly taking airport drinking “too far”, which was “wreaking havoc for other passengers”.

He said: “When the stakes are so high and the risk to safety so great, it’s only right that the penalty for being drunk and disorderly on a flight matches the seriousness of the situation.

“It’s welcome then that the Government is proposing travel bans for the worst offenders.”

Passengers being drunk is a common cause of bad behaviour on aircraft.

Being drunk on a plane is a criminal offence and can be punished by a fine of up to £5,000 and two years’ imprisonment.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary recently called for airports to be banned from serving alcohol to passengers before early morning flights, to reduce incidents of disruption on flights.

Mr O’Leary said the airline was being forced to divert an average of nearly one flight every day because of bad behaviour onboard, up from one a week a decade ago.