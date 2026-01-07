Distressed seal pup rescued after travelling from Cornwall to Wales in four days

Amelia Jones

A grey seal pup is receiving RSPCA specialist care in Pembrokeshire after he was found dehydrated and underweight, following a long 120km journey from Cornwall over four days.

The moulted pup was fully weaned but was found in a thin condition after being spotted on the rocks at the St Brides Bay in Pembrokeshire on 11 December.

On arrival RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer and Wildlife Officer, Ellie West, said she had concerns about him immediately: “The pup was dehydrated and in a thin body condition with obvious rolls of skin that should have been filled with fat/blubber.

“I also noticed he had marks on his back, similar to the spray marks we put on seals after we have assessed them.”

But West noted that the colour of the marks were different to the usual used in the area so she contacted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue who confirmed they had checked on the seal.

West said: “British Divers Marine Life Rescue confirmed that the pup was the same one their volunteers had marked four days previously on December 7 at Port Gaverne, North Cornwall.

“The pup was very feisty and a borderline weight at that time and he was released. With space in wildlife rehab centres at a real premium for seals – this particular seal was deemed suitable to be given another chance in the wild without intervention.

“However, in the four days after this, he made his way to St Brides Bay – travelling basically in a straight line – and covering a distance of around 120km!

“This is a really long swim for a young pup! During these few days he had lost more weight and now on the Pembrokeshire coastline he was dehydrated and passing some very dark loose faeces. He also had some ulcers in his mouth.”

West removed the pup from the beach and gave him tubes of electrolyte fluids and fish before taking him to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton, Somerset.

There the seal was named Muse, with singers and bands being this year’s theme at the centre for naming the centre’s attendees. Elvis who was rescued from Porthcawl is another seal currently at the centre along with Dido who was rescued from Mwnt, a beach near Cardigan.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue were also involved in the rescue of Elvis and Dido.

“I’m pleased to say Muse is doing really well and is feeding well and is gaining the weight he needs,

“I last saw him on December 27 and it was lovely to see him looking much better.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long until Muse will be ready to be released back into the wild.”

Each seal pup rehabilitated at RSPCA West Hatch can remain in care at the centre for a number of months and during this time the centre will be spending on average £1,400 a week on fish and veterinary care during seal season – which typically runs from September to March.

RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Supervisor Ryan Walker said: “Muse came in with a possible respiratory infection so he’s had a course of antibiotics but following the work of Ellie’s team he’s self fed the entire time he’s been with us.

“As of Christmas Eve he had gone up from 16kg on admission to 19kg. He’s currently in one of our larger indoor pens where we can get him paired up with another seal soon.”

Seal rescue

The RSPCA works in partnership with a number of other organisations to come to the aid of seals. The animal welfare charity advises that if members of the public spot a seal on a beach that they observe them from a distance and do not approach them.

Seals are wild animals and have a nasty bite if they feel threatened. It is also advised people keep dogs on leads on beaches that have seal colonies too.

West said: “If you find a seal pup that looks fit and healthy and shows no signs of distress, monitor it first from a safe distance for 24 hours.

“However, if the mother doesn’t return after 24 hours or the pup appears distressed, injured or unwell, or is on a busy public beach, our emergency line can be reached on 0300 1234 999. Please always stay at a safe distance and keep dogs well away – seals can have a very nasty bite if threatened.”

West added that in west Wales it is generally grey seals they see (rather than common seals) and grey seal pups are a little easier to tell if they are of an unweaned age.

She said: “If they have a long white coat of fur (lanugo) they are most likely still dependent on mum and likely still suckling,

“It’s when they lose this long white fur they are at a weaned stage. A large majority of seal pups we get called to are in fact weaned from their mothers and have lost a significant amount of weight where they have not mastered the act of feeding and fending for themselves well enough, these pups quite often need to be rescued for assessment and rehabilitation due to being malnourished.

“Our main message is if they look in distress or unwell please call it in.”

There is more information on the RSPCA website about what to do if you see a seal or pup on the beach alone.

This winter, the RSPCA has launched The Big Give Back to Animals to raise vital funds for their frontline teams, and to ensure they can keep being there for the animals who give us so much, and ask for so little in return.