District nurses praised after heroic response to house fire

Two dedicated District Nurses, Paula Phillips and Karen Davies, have been hailed as heroes after their quick actions saved the life of a patient during a chip pan fire at his home.

On the evening of Wednesday 12th June, Paula and Karen arrived at the Pontllanfraith home of 89-year-old Rhys Bevan to carry out a routine medical visit. But what they encountered was far from routine.

Mr Bevan, who was sitting in his living room with his dog, was completely unaware that a fire had broken out in the kitchen. Although his smoke alarms were sounding, he mistakenly believed the noise was coming from the television.

Danger

Sensing danger, Paula immediately called the Fire Service while Karen bravely entered the smoke-filled kitchen. With no time to lose, she covered the burning chip pan with a damp towel and carried it outside to safety – preventing what could have been a devastating house fire.

“There was no time to think,” said Karen. “The kitchen was thick with smoke and we could see the flames. I just knew we had to act fast to keep Mr Bevan safe.”

Paula added: “We’re just so relieved we arrived when we did. The most important thing is that Mr Bevan is okay. That’s what matters.”

Mr Bevan’s daughter, Ceri-Anne Sharp, said the nurses’ bravery may have saved her father’s life. Firefighters told the family that within just a few more minutes, the fire could have spread to the rest of the house. The kitchen was left damaged beyond repair, and the chip pan completely destroyed.

Bravery

“We definitely won’t be getting my dad a new one,” Ceri-Anne said. “We’ve bought him an air fryer instead, which he calls a ‘hair dryer’! I’ll be forever thankful to Paula and Karen – their bravery was fantastic.”

Executive Director of Nursing, Jennifer Winslade, praised the team’s actions: “This is a powerful example of the vital role our district nurses play – not only providing care and support in the community, but responding with incredible courage in emergency situations. Paula and Karen acted instinctively, calmly and bravely.

“We’re incredibly proud of them.”

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said they were pleased to report that Mr Bevan is now recovering well with his beloved dog and new air fryer close by, and expressed thanks to Paula and Karen for going above and beyond in their duty of care.

