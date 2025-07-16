Driver jailed after causing his friend’s death in a single-vehicle collision

A man who drove while unfit after consuming a cocktail of alcohol and drugs has been jailed for more than four years.

Tymon Turner, 21, from Aberaeron, Ceredigion, was also disqualified from driving.

Turner admitted causing the death by careless driving of Jac Walters, 19, also from Ceredigion, while over the prescribed limits for alcohol, ketamine, and MDMA.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Crown Court.

Lost control

Turner was driving a silver Ford Fiesta along the A4136 Staunton Road, Monmouth, when he lost control of his vehicle at around 12pm on Sunday 12 November 2023.

Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The backseat passenger of the Fiesta, Mr Walters, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragic

PS Shane Draper, the senior investigating officer from the serious collision investigation unit at Gwent Police, said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life.

“I would like to thank all those who provided information to assist in our investigation, and offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Walters.

“Driving under the influence of a substance will impair your ability to drive; there is no excuse for it. You may feel fine, you make look fine, but you could be over the limit for drink and drugs.

“Turner drove carelessly while unfit through both alcohol and illegal drugs and lost control of the vehicle.

“His failure to pay attention at all times and then drive while unfit has caused devastating consequences.

“The importance of driving carefully is never more poignant that in this case. Impaired driving destroys lives.

“Our message is clear – make the right decision – and never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

“As this case highlights, driving under the influence can have life-changing, or even life-ending, consequences.”

Turner was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment. He will also be disqualified from driving for five years and need to pass an extended test.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

