DNA breakthrough leads to sentencing of sex offender after nearly three decades

A rapist who went undetected for nearly three decades after an attack in south Wales has been jailed thanks to a major forensic breakthrough.

Richard Downey was sentenced to eight years in prison with an extended licence period of two years at Newport Crown Court today (Friday 23 January) after being found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and inciting a child under 16 to commit an act of gross indecency.

On an evening in September 1997, Downey – aged 26 at the time – attacked a then-13-year-old schoolgirl who was walking home on a secluded footpath near Blackwood.

The now 55-year-old restrained the teenager while holding a screwdriver to her, sexually assaulted her, exposed himself and performed a sex act on himself. The girl managed to escape, and a report was made to police the same day.

Items of the girl’s clothing, including her shoes, which held vital DNA evidence of the suspect were seized, but it did not match anyone on the national police database at the time. With no CCTV, no witnesses, and the suspect unknown to the victim, the case went cold.

However, a breakthrough came in 2022 when Downey was arrested for an unrelated incident and his DNA was obtained in custody. With his DNA in the system, officers were notified that it matched the profile from the attack in 1997.

In her statement, the victim said: “Although the attack lasted for only a few minutes, the impact it had on me has lasted a lifetime…

“At 13, I did not even grasp what was going on fully and was naïve to my attacker’s intentions.

“The attack has had an such an overarching impact on my life and my childhood, although the resurfacing of it in 2022 has been stressful, I am glad that it has now concluded and that I have now had some sort of closure.

“I never thought that my attacker would be brought to justice and now that he has, I can now draw a line under this incident and move on with my life, knowing that it’s all over and that he has been held accountable.”

The officer in the case, DC Lauren Griffin, said: “I hope this sends a powerful message to anyone who’s committed a sexual offence which remains unsolved – the advancements in technology and the dedication of our officers means it’s only a matter of time before you get a knock at your door.

“For nearly three decades, the victim in this case has had to live with knowing the man who attacked her had not been identified and could still be out there. But thanks to her bravery and resolve, he is now rightly behind bars.”

If you believe you are a victim of sexual assault, there is a wide range of support out there. You can report by calling 101, sending a direct message or online through our website. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers or speak to our partner agencies who can report on your behalf.