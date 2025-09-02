Dockside site approved for offshore wind storage facilities

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call for dockside storage facilities for works on offshore green energy development on land once earmarked for a marina development has been approved.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Milford Haven Port Authority, through agent Harries Planning Design Management, sought permission for landscaping works and a change of use of land West of Criterion Way, Pembroke Dock for temporary storage facilities for works associated with local floating off-shore wind developments.

The site was previously used for warehouse storage in relation to the waterway but has been disused for a number of years and is overgrown.

Schemes

The site has a number of schemes in relatively recent planning history, having once been allocated for a new marina at Martello Quays, the application now expired with no attempts to renew it.

A 2020 scheme to use the land as an HGV Tanker Park was also refused on the grounds it would have a harmful visual effect on the character and integrity of the Conservation Area.

A supporting statement for the latest scheme said: “Our proposal is significantly different to the proposed HGV Tanker Park that has been previously refused. Firstly, we have taken on the points of their refusal, and our development seeks to rehabilitate the entire site from its existing disused state.

“Secondly, there is no significant development proposed on the site. This application seeks to carry out preparatory work for a lay- down area, which involves clearing the site, raising and regrading the land. Therefore, our development will not seek to create an intensified use from what was originally on the site.

“Finally, this site will return to being used in conjunction with adjacent waterway as it has historically been used. This section of land gives direct access to the deep water of the haven and is a gateway site for the provision of offshore energy. This proposal seeks to allow a lay-down area for use as part of the Criterion Quay development associated with regional floating offshore wind growth.”

Moderate harm

An officer report recommending approval said: “The application site is located within the Pembroke Dock Conservation Area and the Conservation Officer has objected to the proposal on the basis that the loss of an area of informal recreation will lead to moderate harm to the character of the conservation area.

“However, the area of ‘informal recreation’ is not public access land and is within the ownership and control of the applicant. Its recreational use, which primarily appears to be for ‘dog walking’ may be prevented at any point by the landowner.”

It finished: “On balance it is considered that any harm that may arise to the conservation area through loss of the area of informal recreation is clearly outweighed by the economic benefits that will arise through use of the site as proposed.”

The scheme was conditionally approved.