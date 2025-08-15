Doctor criticises lengthy waits for eye treatment

Martin Shipton

A retired GP has raised major concerns about the difficulty patients face in securing non-urgent medical eye appointments.

The doctor, who lives in north Wales but does not want to be identified publicly, contacted Nation.Cymru to say: “I understand that there are NO non urgent ophthalmology, eye clinic, appointments available in the north Wales Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area.

I have a serious eye condition which needs regular review to detect any complications. I confirmed this situation with my own GP today. The situation with dermatology and skin clinics is the same

“Many patients are at risk of harm due to this.”

A spokesperson for the health board sought details of the retired GPs identity which, with their permission, was provided.

Categorised

The spokesperson said: “Patients for outpatient appointments are categorised as urgent, non urgent and review patients, so if they are a review patient then I would need more detail to look into the case. If they have concerns, we would urge you to direct them to our PALS [Patient Advice and Liaison Service] service. We wouldn’t comment on a conversation they have had with his GP – if that is what they are referring to.”

The retired GP told us: “I had a new eye problem on September 1 2024. Initially I was satisfied with my care at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

“I am awaiting a review appointment with [a named ophthalmologist]. I was seen by her colleague [named] on March 12 2025. My review appointment was due in four to six weeks. When I enquired in June I was told my appointment was only due in June, but that there was a four month wait. When I contacted [the named ophthalmologist’s] appointments clerk on July 16 2025, to ask about a possible cancellation, I was told that no new or follow up routine appointments for the eye clinic at Ysbyty Gwynedd were being made. I confirmed this today when I saw my GP.

“I have an eye condition, CRVO, which needs regular eye examination and scan tests to detect possible complications at an early and treatable stage, to prevent any further deterioration in my vision. I have contacted PALS who were unable to help.”

‘Incorrect’

We received a statement from Tehmeena Ajmal, the Chief Operating Officer at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, who said: “It is incorrect to suggest that there are no non-urgent ophthalmology appointments available across north Wales. We continue to offer urgent and routine appointments, including new patient, follow-up, and monitoring clinics.

“We recognise that long waits can be frustrating and worrying for patients, but it is essential that we treat people in order of clinical priority, ensuring those with the most urgent needs are seen first.

“If you are on a waiting list for ophthalmology and believe your condition is worsening, we encourage you to contact the Welsh General Optical Services (WGOS), which can be accessed at all primary care optometry practices and provides free eye examinations and can refer patients to our hospitals where there is a clinical need.”

Waiting list

The retired GP responded: “No, I don’t believe it. My eye condition is stable, but it still needs regular reviews.

“I will ring the relevant appointments clerk tomorrow and ask how long is the waiting list for my review appointment.

“A friend of mine has just had cataract surgery done privately: her waiting list time had shot up from a few months to two years.

“Having spoken yesterday to another GP working in Gwynedd, she confirms that non urgent eye appointments are not available.

Also, routine dermatology appointments are not available and non urgent gynaecology appointments have an over two year waiting list.”

Later the retired GP said: “I spoke this morning to the appointments clerk at Ysbyty Gwynedd for the eye specialist I was due to see in June. She tells me that the ophthalmologist is seeing routine patients, but is currently seeing those due in 2023! This would mean I have to wait till 2027!

“Obviously this is totally unacceptable.”

