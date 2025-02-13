Doctor sounds alarm about scurvy cases among children in Wales

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

A doctor warned of re-emerging cases of scurvy, a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency, among children and young people in Wales.

Dana Beasley, Wales deputy officer at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, raised concerns about a lack of vitamin C from fruit and vegetables in children’s diets.

She told the Senedd’s health committee: “I never thought I would see this in my lifetime as a paediatrician in a developed country, I’ve seen children with vitamin C deficiency: scurvy.

“This is something out of books from pirate stories long, long ago. We have seen children in Wales with vitamin C deficiency, it’s tragic.

“Vitamin C deficiency is rare but I’ve seen it, there’s been several cases but vitamin D deficiency is more frequent.

“It’s heartbreaking to see because our children are not well – we’re already robbing them of a healthy adult life before they even start school.”

‘Absolutely shocking’

In September, a medical journal warned scurvy – a disease which, if untreated, can lead to potentially fatal bleeding – is re-emerging due to the cost of living and poor diets.

Giving evidence to a health committee inquiry on obesity, Dr Beasley pointed to 2021 research which found Welsh children are among the least fit in the world.

Wales received an “F” in the study of 60 countries and the paediatrician warned “so many children” are deficient in vitamin D due to malnutrition and a lack of outdoor activity.

She said: “Children over five and young people should move for an hour a day every day but research has shown that probably 20% of boys maybe do that and 14% of girls.

“That’s shocking, absolutely shocking.”

‘Huge challenge’

Dr Beasley told Senedd members: “Cwm Taf’s got the biggest obesity rates [but] hasn’t got any sustained level two or three obesity services. Hywel Dda, that’s got the biggest rate of overweight children with about 28%, hasn’t got any services at all. That’s not right.”

Rocio Cifuentes, the children’s commissioner for Wales, pointed to a Food Foundation report showing 1,000 calories of healthy food costs £8.80 compared with £4.30 for unhealthy food

She said: “Healthy food currently is more expensive and that is a reality that parents who are struggling will have to grapple with and will have to make unhealthier choices.

“They will be forced to – their financial circumstances will dictate that.”

Ms Cifuentes warned of a “huge society-wide challenge” on screen time, emphasising that parents need to lead by example.

‘Deprivation gap’

She told the committee: “Overall, there’s huge evidence that screen time is increasing for children and young people, and that it’s having a really detrimental impact on their physical health, mental health, education and social skills.”

More than a quarter of children aged four or five in Wales are overweight or obese, according to latest statistics for 2022/23.

The children’s commissioner warned of a “deprivation gap”, with children from the poorest postcode areas significantly more likely to be overweight or obese.

Ms Cifuentes called for a duty to have “due regard” to the UN convention on the rights of the child to be applied to councils as well as Welsh ministers.

She said this would ensure children’s rights form part of councils’ thinking when, for example, taking decisions to close swimming pools or parks.

‘Halving obesity’

During an earlier evidence session on February 13, Jonathan Bone, of Nesta Cymru, outlined the innovation charity’s blueprint which aims to halve obesity.

He urged the Welsh Government to go beyond plans to restrict “buy one get one free”-style deals by banning all price promotions on less healthy products in bigger retailers.

He told the committee: “The modelling suggested that this would lead to a 29% relative reduction in obesity rates, which is 40 times more impactful than the volume price promotions policy currently being drafted.”

Dr Bone called for mandatory targets for larger retailers to improve the average healthiness of food sold, suggesting this could lead to a 25% fall in obesity rates.

He said: “Over the past 30 years, the majority of government strategies have focused on policies that require individual action and over this time obesity rates have doubled – so these kinds of approaches clearly aren’t working.”

